ITZY plans October comeback as full group with member Lia 10 months after BORN TO BE release

ITZY, the noted K-pop girl group who are known worldwide for their iconic viral tracks are set to make a comeback as a full group of five including Lia after her long hiatus. ITZY has been confirmed to be gearing up for a full group comeback in October, as has been confirmed by JYP Entertainment.

On September 4, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that ITZY will be making a comeback in October with Lia who has been on hiatus due to her health for the last few months.

A JYP Entertainment representative responded to the report by confirming that ITZY is “preparing for a full group comeback” in October.

This will mark ITZY’s first comeback in ten months after BORN TO BE released in January earlier this year. Furthermore, it will be a full group comeback with Lia in over a year since KILL MY DOUBT.

Lia went on hiatus on September 18, 2023, due to health-related issues. JYP Entertainment had previously announced in July this year that Lia’s health was better and she would be resuming activities with ITZY in the coming months.

At the time, the agency noted that Lia’s anxiety and tension had “improved” a lot through continuous treatment and rest. They continued that Lia has decided to return as an ITZY member with the girl group’s next album which at the time was said to be released in the second half of the year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ITZY recently concluded their second World Tour BORN TO BE on August 10, 2024, in Hong Kong, China. The world tour kickstarted in February in Seoul and had 32 concerts around the world including Asia, Australia, the UK, USA, Europe, and Canada. Lia had gone to cheer her members at the BORN TO BE World Tour in Seoul day 2 concert in February and was spotted for the first time during the hiatus.

In other news, on ITZY’s fandom MIDZY’s fifth anniversary live recently, Lia officially made her first appearance after a long hiatus and debuted a new bob haircut look.

ITZY is further set to hold its third official fan meeting in November later this year following the comeback.

ALSO READ: BTS leader Kim Namjoon's documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place to be released globally in theatres post BIFF screening