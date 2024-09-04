NewJeans' fans want Min Hee Jin back as ADOR CEO; write letter to HYBE stating worries over personnel changes

NewJeans’ agency ADOR not long ago moved to replace the noted CEO Min Hee Jin from her position and the girl group’s fans are not happy with the sudden change in management. They worry that the sudden change in management might negatively affect NewJeans and hence fans have sent a letter to HYBE (ADOR’s parent organization) asking to reinstate Min Hee Jin as CEO of ADOR.

On September 4, 2024, the South Korean media outlets Maeil Kyungjae and Sports Seoul reported that according to the K-pop music industry insiders, 1445 fans of NewJeans have sent a letter to HYBE asking to reinstate Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO. The letter sent by fans was addressed to HYBE’s new CEO Lee Jae Sang, current ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young, internal directors Lee Kyung Joon and Lee Do Kyung, and outside director Kim Hak Ja.

In the letter, reportedly, the fans expressed their concerns to HYBE regarding the personnel change and said that they believe NewJeans’ success in such a short period was a result of the perfect synergy between management and production.

They added that they are worried about any “changes or damages” to ADOR’s personnel structure created under Min Hee Jin’s leadership, which focused on the growth and support of NewJeans.

The fans further expressed concern over this time being critical for NewJeans as it is the third year since their debut and soon they will be coming back with a new album and a world tour next year. Hence, it is “incomprehensible” to remove Min Hee Jin as CEO at such an important time.

They added that Min Hee Jin’s capabilities had been proven, whereas new CEO Kim Joo Young, who was HYBE’s CHRO, has no experience in management or the entertainment industry.

NewJeans’ fans also asked HYBE and ADOR to prioritize NewJeans members’ opinions in decisions that concern the group and guarantee Min Hee Jin’s term in office till November 2026, as mentioned in the shareholder agreement. They further demanded the NewJeans’ label take strong legal action against defamers and personal information leaks related to the girl group.

Meanwhile, ADOR removed Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO on August 27, 2024, while announcing that she will continue as NewJeans’ in-house director and producer. Later, Min Hee Jin rejected the new contract, saying it had unreasonable terms.

