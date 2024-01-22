10 hottest K-pop girls of all time: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Sunmi, more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, TWICE’s Jihyo, HyunA, Red Velvet’s Joy, Sunmi and many of the hottest female K-pop idols don’t only just have the looks but are also extremely talented with impeccable vocal and dance skills. These women not only flaunt their good looks but they are supremely talented and have an overall appeal of good musical and dance skills. Here are the 10 hottest K-pop girls.

10 hottest K-pop girls and their achievements

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also famous for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears. The capable idol recently announced that she established her own label OA. She made her debut in 2016 as a member of the group BLACKPINK. Jennie was born on January 16, 1996.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is famous for looking like the very pretty girl next door in South Korea. So it comes as no surprise that she has been offered many acting roles. She debuted as an actor with Snowdrop in 2020 along with Jung Hae In. After the success, she would also be appearing in the much-awaited Influenza and Omniscient Reader both of which are expected to release in 2024. She also made her debut as a soloist in 2023 with Flower. Jisoo was born on January 3, 1995.

Advertisement

TWICE’s Jihyo

TWICE’s Jihyo

TWICE’s Jihyo is not only a good-looking woman but she is also extremely talented. During the survival show through which the group was formed, she received some criticism for her weight but she defied all odds and made it into the group. Now, she is considered one of the hottest K-pop idols who can not only sing well but can also break a leg. Jihyo was born on February 1, 1997.

TWICE’s Momo

TWICE’s Momo

TWICE’s Momo was born on November 9, 1996. She has a tall stature and is famous for her dancing skills. She has a splendid figure along with an amazing talent for performance. She has competed in the dance survival show Hit the Stage and competed with other K-pop idols who are also amazing dancers.

HyunA

HyunA

Born on June 6, 1992, HyunA made her debut young back in 2007 as a part of Wonder Girls. She was also a part of the group 4Minutes. She is known for her sensual dance moves and for advocating a more open and safe space for female K-pop idols. Over the years she has released several hits like Red, Lip and Hip, Roll Deep, I’m Not Cool and many more.

Sunmi

Sunmi

Sunmi was born on May 2, 1992. She too made her debut with Wonder Girls with HyunA. As a soloist, Sunmi has dropped several hits like Gashina, Siren, 24 Hours, Heroine and more. She is known for looking elegant and hot at the same time. Her songs and music videos have an enchanting quality which keeps the listeners coming back for more.

Red Velvet’s Joy

Red Velvet’s Joy

Red Velvet’s Joy was born on September 3, 1996. She is known for her beauty and talent. She debuted in 2014 with the group Red Velvet. They have released several hits like Red Flavor, Bad Boy, Psycho and many more.

Advertisement

IU

IU

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. She is also a well-known actor and has starred in various hits like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers, Dream and many more. She is currently filming for the drama series Thank You for Your Hard Work which will also star Park Bo Gum. She is also making a comeback this year.

LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon

LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The EP sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on the day of its release. Kim Chaewon along with fellow members Sakura and Huh Yujin participated in the Producer 48. Born in 2000, the idol is the eldest in the group. She finished at the 10th position and also made her debut with Iz*One. Their first album was EP Color*Iz and its lead single La Vie en Rose.

BIBI

BIBI

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI shot to fame with her track Vengence. She made her acting debut in 2021 with Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. In 2023 she starred in The Worst of Evil which featured Ji Chang Wook.

Conclusion

BIBI, Sunmi, HyunA, BLACKPINK members, TWICE members and many more female K-pop idols are full of capacity and strong points and can easily win the hearts of the fans. All female idols are multitalented and have cast a spell on the viewers with their performing abilities and a knack for good music. This list of hottest K-pop idols is not based on absolute truth about beauty and is just a rough compilation. Truthfully, all female K-pop idols deserve to be on this list.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT, RIIZE, NewJeans' Haerin, TWICE's Jihyo, Jung Hae In, Choi Woo Shik and more attend Paris Fashion Week 2024