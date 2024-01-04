Castaway Diva star Park Eun Bin releases single album Present ahead of 2024 fan concert Eunbin Note: Diva

Actress Park Eun Bin has revealed her highly-anticipated digital single album titled Present, ahead of her fan concert. The actress will be hosting her 2024 solo fan concert named Eunbin Note: Diva on 6th January 2024. Her agency Namoo Actors had previously announced that the actress, who is also known for her singing prowess, will be releasing her single album on January 4 and she will be performing the new songs for the first time at her fan concert.

Park Eun Bin’s releases digital single album Present

Park Eun Bin garnered massive appreciation for the portrayal of Seo Mok Ha in the musical rom-com, Castaway Diva. In the show, she played an aspiring singer and in order to give an authentic experience to the fans, she herself recorded multiple original soundtracks for the drama. The actress’ digital single album Present is indeed a gift for her fans who loved the series. It is available on various music streaming platforms such as Melon, FLO, and Genie, as mentioned in the Namoo Actors’ post on X (formerly Twitter).

More about Park Eun Bin and her new songs

Park Eun Bin started her career as a child actress and has delivered impeccable performances for over two decades. The actress gained global recognition for playing the role of an autistic lawyer in the show Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022).

Talking about her new album Present, it consists of three tracks, namely Doremifa, Into The Light, and NOW. The instrumental versions of these songs are also available for download.

The lyrics of the song, doremifa, convey the message of chasing dreams and looking towards the future. It combines the sounds of drum, guitar, and piano, and Park Eun Bin’s voice brings an infectious energy to this melody.

The other song, Into The Light, falls into the category of medium tempo, electronic pop genre as it brings together the rhythm of drums, and acoustic guitar.

Park Eun’s Bin’s soulful voice adds magic to the emotional ballad, NOW. It is a dreamy song about waiting endlessly for a loved one.

