Chainsaw Man Chapter 187: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man saw Fumiko Mifune and other Public Safety agents drawn into the conflict between the Aging Devil and Pochita, using their body parts to cause the Chainsaw Devil harm.

The fight appears to be building up, with the real action likely to begin in the upcoming chapter. Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 as it drops, and keep reading to get the released date, where to read it, the expected plot and other details.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Release times may vary depending on your time zone.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 on Shueisha’s official platforms, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While MANGAPlus and Viz Media provide free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, a paid subscription is required for full access via Shonen Jump+.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 187

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 will likely escalate the battle between Pochita and the Aging Devil. The focus may initially shift to the fate of Fumiko and the Public Safety agents, as the Aging Devil could transport them to its realm for safety.

Meanwhile, Pochita and Aging’s fight will finally begin, with Aging demonstrating their tactical superiority by exploiting their control over the Public Safety sacrifices. However, Pochita’s resilience and ability to adapt to Aging’s attacks will likely turn the tide.

His counter-strategy, combined with Denji’s ongoing consumption of the tree people, may provide the advantage needed to weaken the Aging Devil. Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 should also explore the reason behind his heart being discarded.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 is titled ‘Yank, Blorsh, Bdroom,’ and begins as Pochita makes his way towards the Aging Devil. This prompts the latter to forge a grim contract with Public Safety, including Fumiko Mifune, allowing them to use the agents’ bodies as weapons in exchange for survival.

Using their nails, the Aging Devil manages to cleave Pochita in half. Despite the gruesome tactic, the devil justifies their actions as necessary for their ultimate goal. Fumiko, determined to prevent The Prophecy, implores the Aging Devil to continue attacking.

Regenerating swiftly, Pochita presses on as Denji consumes the offal in Aging’s realm. The Aging Devil sacrifices Fumiko’s liver and another member’s eyes to sever Pochita’s head twice, but Pochita retaliates by removing and hurling his own heart directly at the Aging Devil in Chainsaw Man Chapter 186.

