Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: Pochita And Aging Devil To Clash In Reality; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man made Denji’s plan to escape the Aging Devil’s world clear, with fans now looking forward to the upcoming chapter shifting its focus to Pochita’s point of view in the real world.

As the Aging Devil’s deal with the Aging Devil transpires, a number of theories about the plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 are making headway among fans. Here’s what we predict the upcoming chapter will entail, from whether a confrontation between Pochita and the Aging Devil will occur to what Public Safety’s next moves may be to step in to intervene.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: The fight between Pochita and the Aging Devil

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 is set to begin with the highly anticipated battle between Pochita and the Aging Devil. Pochita’s reappearance signifies a major shift in power dynamics, with his overwhelming physicality expected to dominate the initial clash.

However, the Aging Devil’s cunning and established contract with Public Safety may give it an early advantage. Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 will likely depict the clash in vivid, gory detail, with Pochita causing chaos as he arrives. This fight could also reveal the extent of the Aging Devil’s powers in combat, emphasizing its potential to manipulate time and aging as part of its abilities.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: Denji’s plan and the role of the children

Denji’s strategy is expected to be revealed further in Chainsaw Man Chapter 186. His intent for Pochita to kill and consume the Aging Devil would erase its existence and free those trapped in its realm. However, Denji’s concern for the children’s lives complicates this goal.

By planning to throw up the Aging Devil’s head after escaping, Denji likely aims to minimize collateral damage while ensuring the devil’s influence ends. The children’s fate may also play a significant role, as the Aging Devil might try to accelerate their execution to complete the contract before being consumed.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 to reveal more about Fumiko Mifune and Public Safety’s goal

Public Safety’s involvement will likely increase as they grapple with the chaos caused by Pochita. Fumiko Mifune’s role as a bridge between the organization and Denji might bring an emotional angle, as she may advocate for sparing the children.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 may also see conflicting orders within Public Safety lead to internal tensions. This dynamic could bring Hirofumi Yoshida back into the spotlight, potentially revealing his hidden motives.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 to see Kishibe’s potential return as Asa and Denji escape

A long-speculated reunion with Kishibe could happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 186. Working with Yoshida, Kishibe may emerge during the climactic battle against the Aging Devil, providing critical assistance or insight. His reappearance could tie together threads from earlier in Part 2 and hint at a larger scheme involving Denji, Pochita, and Public Safety.

Meanwhile, the focus will likely shift to Asa and Denji’s efforts to escape the Aging Devil’s world. This could involve Asa’s resourcefulness and her cooperation with Denji and Yoru. Asa’s character development might be emphasized, while Denji shares the full extent of his plan.

How will Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 end?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 is likely to end in a dramatic cliffhanger once more, whether it’s a surprising move by the Aging Devil, a decisive blow from Pochita, or an unexpected twist involving Public Safety.

The moral dilemma surrounding the children and the potential for betrayal or shifts in power within Public Safety may also be addressed in the chapter.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more predictions like this and updates from the Chainsaw Man manga.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.