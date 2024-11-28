Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man revealed Denji’s plan, which has proven to be just as surprising as fans anticipated. With the boy having given Pochita the necessary fuel to fight back, fans cannot wait to see the confrontation between Pochita and the Aging Devil take place.

Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this corresponds to Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Release times may vary depending on the reader's time zone.

Fans can access Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 through Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. The first two platforms provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, while a paid subscription is required for the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 186

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 is expected to focus on the confrontation between Pochita and the Aging Devil, with Public Safety and Fumiko Mifune likely intervening. Meanwhile, Denji and Asa must find a way to escape the Aging Devil’s world.

Denji’s plan may involve Pochita killing and consuming the Aging Devil, allowing Denji to regurgitate it within its own realm. This strategy could render the Aging Devil powerless and provide leverage for Denji to end its reign of terror in Chainsaw Man Chapter 186.

Advertisement

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185, titled Stomach in Another World, reveals the Aging Devil’s perspective on its realm, explaining that the forest represents a warped human belief of thought’s culmination as a tree.

While sitting on Tadashi Hasegawa in the real world, the Aging Devil questions Denji’s uniqueness compared to past prisoners. Denji counters by revealing that his stomach isn’t in this world and that his hunger is part of his plan.

Returning to Asa, Denji finds her shaken but having crafted a makeshift axe. Using the axe, he injures a screaming tree person and consumes its innards. This restores his ripcord, allowing him to summon Pochita back to Earth.

As Pochita advances, Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 ends as the Aging Devil warns Public Safety that Chainsaw Man will be arriving soon.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.