Chainsaw Man Chapter 185: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As Denji’s plan unfolds, fans are looking forward to discovering how his actions will enable both him and Asa Mitaka, also known as the War Devil Yoru, to escape from the Aging Devil’s domain. With many details still unclear, don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 to find out the outcome of Denji’s mysterious strategy.

Keep reading to learn more about the release date, where to read it, what to expect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185, and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 is set for release on Wednesday, November 28, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this means the chapter will be available during the day on Tuesday, November 27, 2024, depending on their local time zone. Release times will vary, so it’s important to check accordingly.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 as soon as it’s released, fans can visit platforms like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. The first two platforms offer free access to the latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 is expected to open with a clear explanation of Denji’s mysterious plan. His continuous running and the emphasis on his stomach in Chapter 183 hint at a deeper strategy, likely involving the Famine Devil, Fami.

Advertisement

Denji’s burning of energy through running could signal his real-world body’s need for sustenance, which might awaken Pochita. This hunger could serve as a catalyst for Pochita to consume additional Devils, bringing their powers into the Aging Devil’s realm.

Alternatively, Denji’s goal might be to destabilize the Aging Devil’s control by introducing chaos through newly consumed Devils. If Denji successfully triggers a hunger response in his physical body, the resulting actions of Pochita could overwhelm the Aging Devil in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184, titled ‘Run, Denji!,’ begins with Denji’s puzzling actions perplex Asa and Yoru as they watch him continuously run around the lake, prompting Asa to question his plan. Yoru speculates that Denji may simply be trying to escape reality.

The Aging Devil then appears and mocks Denji, assuming his apparent aimlessness signals the end of his resolve. They offer him an escape in exchange for consuming them and inform him that this comes at the cost of children’s lives.

Advertisement

Denji sternly rejects the offer, labeling the Aging Devil as evil and countering their claim that Pochita desires destruction. When the Aging Devil provocatively implies that Denji’s quick recovery from Nayuta’s death indicates he didn’t truly care for her, he rebukes their understanding of love and loss in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184.

Denji explains that his ability to keep moving forward stems from his unyielding determination to find new familial bonds repeatedly. His taunts frustrate the Aging Devil, and Denji boldly reveals that his seemingly nonsensical running is part of an already-activated plan.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.