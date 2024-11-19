Chainsaw Man Chapter 184: Denji And Asa To Escape Using Pochita’s Stomach; Predictions And Spoilers

After Denji revealed his plan to escape the Aging Devil's world in the last chapter, fans are excited to see what unfolds in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184. Several potential directions for the story seem likely, the most prominent of which involves Denji's escape plan.

As it seemingly relies on an unconventional method – using his stomach which is connected to his body in the real world – fans are increasingly curious about what the two will do next. Here’s what we predict will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184, so keep reading to find out.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 will focus on the Aging Devil in the real world

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 will likely begin with a glimpse of the Aging Devil’s current activities outside its created realm. This perspective would clarify how much time has elapsed in the real world since Denji and Asa were trapped. Additionally, fans may learn more about the Aging Devil’s arrangement with Public Safety, which has remained mysterious.

This update could provide some insight into the consequences of the realm’s existence on the real-world timeline, and what Public Safety intends to gain from this deal. Such a focus in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 would also hint at the state of Denji and Asa’s physical bodies as well.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 to reveal Denji’s escape plan

The upcoming chapter may then shift back to Denji and Asa inside the Aging Devil’s world. Asa may initially doubt Denji’s claim of having a plan, possibly dismissing it as delusional thinking induced by their dire circumstances. Denji, however, will likely explain his idea, which revolves around using Pochita’s Devil powers through his stomach.

Advertisement

While Fujimoto’s unpredictable storytelling style leaves the specifics unclear, Denji might attempt to exploit Pochita’s unique ability to “erase” concepts in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184. One possible scenario involves erasing the Aging Devil’s world entirely, forcing their return to reality.

Alternatively, Denji may attempt to regurgitate increasingly powerful Devils from Pochita’s stomach. This approach seems plausible, as it aligns with Yoru’s objective of recovering the Nuclear Weapons Devil. If this Devil is thrown up, it could lead to intense conflict later on, with Yoru seizing control of Asa’s body to weaponize it for her purposes.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184: Yoru and Asa’s conflict for control

If the Nuclear Weapons Devil is introduced in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184, Yoru might temporarily gain control of Asa to attack Denji. This development would create confusion and frustration for Denji, who is already grappling with the surreal nature of their entrapment.

Advertisement

However, Asa is likely to wrest back control before Yoru’s actions escalate, preventing any irreversible harm. This confrontation could push Asa to reveal the truth about Yoru’s existence to Denji. The confession would be pivotal, as it would fundamentally shift the relationship between Denji and Asa.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 184: How will it end?

The lack of Yoru’s powers in this realm also offers Asa a rare chance to speak freely in Chainsaw Man Chapter 184, possibly explaining her dual existence and the complex nature of her alliance with Yoru. Denji’s reaction to this news could shape their interactions moving forward, especially if he chooses to empathize with Asa rather than reject her for the chaos Yoru has caused.

Given these circumstances, Chainsaw Man Chapter 184 will likely end on a cliffhanger, perhaps with Denji implementing the initial phase of his plan. Whether this involves erasing the realm or summoning a powerful Devil, the outcome could either initiate their escape or set up a greater conflict against Yoru.

Advertisement

For more predictions like this and updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.