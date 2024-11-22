Chainsaw Man Chapter 185: What Is Denji’s Escape Plan? Predictions And Spoilers

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man saw Denji’s newfound resolve to continuously seek happiness despite loss take root, emphasizing the boy’s growth. Denji’s resilience, which has become a defining aspect of his character, will likely drive the upcoming chapter’s emotional tone as well.

Whether his plan succeeds or faces complications, his determination to persist through adversity will remain central in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185. With the curiosity among fans about Denji’s next move growing, here’s our prediction for what will transpire in the next chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 to see Denji’s plan unveiled

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 is expected to reveal the mechanics behind Denji’s mysterious plan. His continuous running in Chapter 184 hints at a strategic use of hunger or fatigue, potentially linked to Pochita’s unique powers.

By burning energy and making his real-life body hungry, Denji may be aiming to provoke Pochita into consuming additional Devils. This could introduce new Devil powers into the Aging Devil's world, circumventing the restrictions on Devil abilities.

If successful, Denji’s actions may destabilize the Aging Devil’s control, forcing it to release its hold over Asa and Denji in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185. Another possibility is that Denji intends to regurgitate a Devil with abilities strong enough to help them escape.

The snowstorm triggered by the Snow Devil in Chapter 184 supports this theory, as it demonstrated that Devils brought into this realm can influence it. Vomiting up a Devil like the Nuclear Weapons Devil could create enough chaos within the dimension to provide a tangible means for the group to return to reality.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185: Role of the Famine Devil

The potential involvement of the Famine Devil, Fami, is a significant point of speculation for Chainsaw Man Chapter 185. Given the emphasis on hunger and the stomach in the last chapter, Fami could play an instrumental role in the resolution of the current conflict.

As a Devil with ties to both Denji and Asa, Fami might exploit this situation to further her own agenda, potentially leveraging the chaos to align the characters’ actions with her mysterious goals. Fami’s reappearance would also tie into the broader themes of hunger and survival.

Whether she aids Denji and Asa directly or manipulates the situation for her benefit, her involvement would likely create a means of escape from the Aging Devil's realm in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185.

Real world updates in Chainsaw Man Chapter 185

Conversely, Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 may shift back to the real world, where Hirofumi Yoshida's condition and actions will likely be explored. Injured during the battle with Pochita, Yoshida’s perspective could provide vital updates on the situation outside the Aging Devil’s realm.

If Denji successfully brings a Devil into the real world, Yoshida might try to leverage its power or intervene to stop further chaos. Should the two escape, fans may see Yoshida confront them, especially if Denji’s escape plan disrupts Public Safety's operations.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.