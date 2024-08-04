Choi Jin Hyuk, Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun’s Miss Night and Day records personal best Saturday viewership rating

Miss Night and Day starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Jung Eun Ji, and Lee Jung Eun has been on top of everyone’s latest watchlists with its interesting thrilling, and comedy storyline. With Miss Night and Day heading into the finale has recorded the highest Saturday viewership ratings yet with its second last episode.

Miss Night and Day recorded its personal best Saturday viewership ratings ahead of its finale episode. The second last episode of Miss Night and Day which aired on August 3, 2024, recorded an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent.

Miss Night and Day has hence earned its highest Saturday ratings yet which are normally lower than Sundays.

On the other hand, Bad Memory Eraser starring Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon achieved 1.1 percent viewership for its second episode.

While The Auditors, starring Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha, entered its final two weeks with a 5.5 percent viewership rating.

Miss Night and Day follows the story of Jung Eun Ji’s Lee Mi Jin who is suddenly turned into an old woman who looks like her missing aunt, Lim Sun. She then turns into Lim Sun in the morning while changing to Lee Mi Jin once the sun sets.

Her life gets further complicated when Lee Min Ji as Lim Sun gets a job as Seohan prosecutor’s officer under the prosecutor Gye Ji Ung, whom she ultimately falls in love with. Aside from this, she has to know the reason why she is changing into an old woman in the day and catching a serial killer who committed heinous crimes 20 years ago and is at it again.

Jung Eun Ji is a famous South Korean singer, songwriter and actress. She initially got fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Apink. Jung Eun Ji marked her acting debut with a role in the highly acclaimed K-drama Reply 1997 in 2012 as Sung Shi Won.

Jung Eun Ji is also well known for her roles in the K-dramas That Winter, The Wind Blows, Work Later, Drink Now, Cheer Up!, Untouchable and Blind.

