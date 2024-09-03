‘Clear criminal act’: CUBE Ent announces firm legal action against Deepfakes of (G)I-DLE and more artists

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual exploitation and disturbing details.

Recently, a bunch of K-pop idols including BLACKPINK, NewJeans, TWICE, and more have become victims of malicious deepfakes distributed through Telegram chatrooms. In the wake of the alarming situation, CUBE Ent has now announced strong legal actions against the deepfake creations of their artists like (G)I-DLE, Following JYP, and YG Entertainment.

On September 3, CUBE Entertainment took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and issued a statement sharing that they are aware of the ongoing creation and distribution of disturbing deepfake content (AI-based synthetic videos) involving their artists like (G)I-DLE.

“As this a clear criminal act, damaging our artist’s rights and causing mental health issues, we take this as a serious situation”, said the agency.

In their statement, CUBE Ent further penned that they are continuously monitoring these extensively malicious and illegal activities to collect all the evidences. “We plan to take strong legal action without leniency against the creators and related distributors”, the company aims to put an end to this deeply troubling situation.

The agency further emphasized protecting their artists from falling prey to such illegal acts that significantly endanger their dignity and reputation.

Read CUBE Entertainment’s full statement here:

For the unversed, as per recent reports, more than 200 K-pop idols from popular groups like BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet, and more have fallen victim to malicious deepfake pornographic content creation. Reportedly, countless chatrooms based on Telegram were recently found where such disturbing content was being created and circulated. In particular, one such group, distributing IVE’s deepfakes has over 2,161 men participating in the illegal act.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, NewJeans’ Minji, Hanni, IU, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon, TWICE’s Sana, aespa’s Karina, ITZY’s Yuna, and more have been targeted to this deepfake pornographic content creation.

Apart from CUBE, agencies like JYP and YG Entertainment also announced criminal proceedings against these malicious creators.

Meanwhile, these alarming situations bring back the horrifying memories of the Nth Room Case, which once shocked the whole nation. After the existence of these chatrooms came to light, netizens started tagging it as the New Nth Room Case, with outpouring demands of catching the main perpetrators.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is suffering any form of sexual assault or exploitation, please seek immediate help from the nearest NGO or security. There are several helplines available for the same.

