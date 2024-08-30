'Will not stand by': TWICE's label JYP Entertainment warns strong legal action over deepfake videos of group members

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual exploitation and disturbing details.

In the wake of a deeply troubling revelation involving deepfake pornographic content, JYP Entertainment has issued a strong statement addressing the illegal exploitation of their artists, precisely TWICE. The emergence of deepfake videos featuring over 200 female idols has sparked outrage among netizens and prompted a swift response from the K-pop industry.

On August 30, JYP Entertainment took to TWICE’s official X (formerly Twitter) account to address the alarming situation. The company’s statement condemned the creation and distribution of these deepfake videos, which illegally feature their artists and violate their personal rights. The post emphasized the company's determination to take legal action against those responsible.

The statement from JYP Entertainment read:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We are gravely concerned about the recent spread of deepfake (AI-generated) videos involving our artists.

This is a blatant violation of the law, and we are in the process of collecting all relevant evidence to pursue the strongest legal action with a leading law firm, without leniency.

We want to make it clear that we will not stand by while our artists’ rights are violated and will take decisive action to address this matter to the fullest extent possible.

Thank you."

This move comes amidst a broader international spotlight on alleged sex crimes in Korea, including the notorious ‘nth room’ scandal. The ‘nth room' controversy involves multiple Telegram-based chatrooms where sexual exploitation and illegal activities have been discussed and disseminated. These chatrooms have been condemned for their criminal activities, prompting increased scrutiny and calls for justice.

Advertisement

The recent deepfake scandal, which involves fabricated pornographic content featuring idols from nearly every generation of K-pop, has been met with a wave of outrage and concern. Netizens quickly mobilized, trending hashtags and urging K-pop companies to take action. JYP Entertainment’s proactive stance highlights the severity of the issue and the company's commitment to protecting its artists from such violations.

The deepfake technology used to create these videos raises significant ethical and legal concerns. By artificially generating explicit content using AI, perpetrators are not only violating privacy but also causing severe emotional distress to the individuals depicted. As the situation unfolds, fans and the public closely watch how the legal proceedings develop and what further measures will be taken to prevent such violations in the future.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is suffering any form of sexual assault or exploitation, please seek immediate help from the nearest NGO or security. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ become only K-pop artists to land on list of top 10 best-selling albums in US in 1st half of 2024