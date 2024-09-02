YG Entertainment announces legal action against malicious deepfakes of BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual exploitation and disturbing details.

Recently, BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, TWICE, and more K-pop groups have fallen victim to malicious deepfakes used to create pornographic content. In light of the alarming situation, YG Entertainment vowed to take strict legal actions and even criminal proceedings. They promised to monitor the situation and protect BLACKPINK, Baemon, and other artists under their agency.

On September 2, in light of the deeply troubling situation involving deepfakes, YG Entertainment published an official notice. In their statement, the agency revealed that they are aware of the inappropriate deefake (AI-created video) materials being produced and distributed involving their artists like BLACKPINK and BABYMONSTER.

“We are continuing to monitor the widespread and malicious nature of this illegal activity, are working to delete/block illegal videos, and are taking all possible legal action, including criminal proceedings”, the agency emphasized taking strict actions to put a stop to this situation.

YG Entertainment further stated that they will continue to react sternly to such illegal acts that seriously endanger the reputation of the artists.

See the agency’s full statement here:

For the unversed, reportedly more than 200 female K-pop stars have fallen victim to the disturbing deepfake pornographic content production. It was reported that recently countless chatrooms based on Telegram were found where such malicious content is being distributed, harming the artists’ reputations.

According to a report, one particular group has over 2,161 men taking part in producing and spreading deepfakes of IVE members.

Reportedly, some of the female K-pop idols who have been targeted are BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, NewJeans’ Minji, TWICE’s Sana, ITZY’s Yuna, Red Velvet’s Irene, aespa’s Karina, IU, to name a few.

This alarming situation brings back the horrifying memories of the infamous Nth Room case, which unfolded many sexual exploitation and illegal activities including blackmail and cyber sex trafficking based on Telegram Chatrooms. After the case came to light, two of the most heinous culprits who were navigating the malicious operations were caught and sentenced.

However, such illegal activities didn’t stop with these two. As a new kind of ‘nth room’ with celebrity deepfake content resurfaces, sending shockwaves through the K-pop world, fans continue to urge law enforcement to take stern actions.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is suffering any form of sexual assault or exploitation, please seek immediate help from the nearest NGO or security. There are several helplines available for the same.

