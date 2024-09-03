Yoo Ah In found guilty of repeated drug and marijuana usage by court; gets sentenced to 1 year in prison and fined 2 million KRW

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Yoo Ah In, who was indicted on charges of habitual drug usage, attended the first trial sentencing on September 3. He has been sentenced to 1 year in prison with an additional fine of 2 million KRW on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. This update comes two months after the prosecution initially requested a 4-year prison sentence for the actor.

On September 3, the 25th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, led by Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon sentenced Yoo Ah In to one year in prison and a 2 million KRW fine. He was indicted without detention on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act, smoking marijuana, and instigating the destruction of evidence.

Meanwhile, his acquaintance Mr. Choi (33), who was brought on trial for smoking marijuana with the actor was sentenced to 8 months in prison and 2 years of probation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

