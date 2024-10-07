Stray Kids brings back magic of NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye on AMAs stage, performs hit track Chk Chk Boom; Watch

Stray Kids, the popular K-pop boy group recently took the stage of American Music Awards (AMAs) by storm. Stray Kids brought back the magic of NSYNC’s iconic track Bye Bye Bye, they also performed their recent hit track Chk Chk Boom.

On October 6, 8 PM ET onwards, the American Music Awards (AMAs) 50th anniversary special show began. Stray Kids as confirmed before light up the AMAs stage by giving a special tribute to the iconic American boy band NSYNC as they recreated the magic of their hit track’s marionette moment of Bye Bye Bye.

Watch Stray Kids performing NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye at AMAs here:

Additionally, after performing Bye Bye Bye, Stray Kids smoothly transitioned to perform their hit track Chk Chk Boom from their latest album ATE. The performance took everyone’s breath away as Stray Kids showed off their breathtaking choreography and stage presence.

Watch Stray Kids performing Chk Chk Boom at the AMAs here:

In other news, Stray Kids were snapped with Green Bay a day ago as they confirmed their NSYNC collaboration the next day on AMAs. This marks Stray Kids' first performance at the AMAs.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ Changbin posed with popular actor Ma Dong Seok and made the father-son meme true, writing ‘papa?’ in the caption while posting the photos. Changbin and Bang Chan also did the Stray Kids greeting with the Train to Busan actor.

Stray Kids has emerged as one of the most charismatic and popular K-pop boy groups around the world. With their unique sound and music style, Stray Kids are paving their own way.

Stray Kids consists of eight members, namely Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Han, Changbin, Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N. Stray Kids debuted with their first mini album, I Am Not, on March 25, 2018.

Stray Kids dropped their ninth EP ATE on July 19 alongside the banging music video for the lead track, Chk Chk Boom, which had special appearances of Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. They further sang the OST Slash for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Stray Kids is set to make a Japanese comeback with their 2nd album GIANT on November 13, 2024.

