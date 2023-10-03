Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds celebrates Stray Kids' Bang Chan’s birthday; sends a heartfelt message

Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his unwavering love for the popular boy group Stray Kids and its leader Bang Chan, demonstrated his love for the leader once again on Bang Chan's 26th birthday. Taking to social media, Reynolds wished the Stray Kids member in a uniquely creative way, showcasing his status as one of the biggest STAYs.

Ryan Reynolds wished Bang Chan

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan celebrated his 26th birthday on October 3, receiving wishes from many STAYs. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who is also a well known STAY, joined in by tweeting a creative edit using a clip from his 2015 film Woman in Gold on his company Maximum Effort's official X account . In the edit, his character searches online for TWICE's Like OOH-AHH, discovering a clip of Bang Chan as a zombie in the music video. Ryan then watches a video of Bang Chan on a radio show. He humorously captioned the birthday post as, "You only turn 26 once. Or is it Twice? Happy Birthday Bang Chan!" The tweet garnered over 400K views, and STAYs appreciated the creative birthday message from the Deadpool actor.

Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan, a self-professed fan of Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, received reciprocal admiration. Reynolds, known for using the band's music in his Instagram stories, has consistently expressed his fondness for Bang Chan. Last year, on Bang Chan's birthday, Reynolds posted a video on his company Maximum Effort's official Twitter, celebrating with the hashtag 'HappyBangChanDay.' The video creatively combined a scene from the movie 'Free Guy' with Bang Chan's dance, showcasing Reynolds' playful and supportive gesture towards the Stray Kids' leader. From swapping autographs to mutual fan admiration, the interactions between the Deadpool actor and Stray Kids have been heartwarming, earning appreciation from fans globally.

Stray Kids recent activities

Stray Kids' unit 3RACHA took the stage at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival in September. The exceptionally talented producers and songwriters Bangchan, Han, and Changbin delivered outstanding performances at the event. Despite the absence of other members, they left a lasting impression on fans with a memorable performance in New York City. 3RACHA, featuring leaders Bangchan, Han, and Changbin, presented a captivating set of three songs, including fan-favorites like 3RACHA, HEYDAY, and Topline. The audience not only grooved to the music but also enthusiastically bopped their heads along, making it an enjoyable spectacle for all.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jungkook, Stray Kids at Global Citizen Fest