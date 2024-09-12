‘Delayed negotiations till filming’: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born production team accuses MBC of non-payment

Kim Tae Ri’s upcoming webtoon-based K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s production team was accused of stealing the drama from MBC and taking it to tvN for broadcast while they were in the middle of negotiations. Now the production team of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has commented on MBC filing for seizure, claiming that they caused a lot of “delay” in filming, leaving them no choice, and accused them of non-payment.

On September 12, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that the production team of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has commented on MBC filing for a seizure and accusing them of stealing the drama.

The production company has commented that they only proposed the scheduling of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born to MBC; nothing was finalized and they never broke their deal.

While MBC filed for a seizure of the drama’s production companies’ assets (namely Studio Dragon, Studio N, Management MMM, and NPIO Entertainment) while claiming damage due to violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act due to theft of business achievements and unfair breach of contract negotiations.

According to the report, MBC had been given the offer to air Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born in 2022 but production companies and the broadcast channel couldn't come to a deal due to issues over production cost. This led the production companies to decide and produce the drama in a joint venture with tvN’s affiliate Studio Dragon instead of MBC and subsequently air it on tvN.

Studio N, Management MMM, and NPIO Entertainment, in their latest press release, have claimed that Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is a drama where they took the lead and did not “receive a single KRW from MBC.” They further added that MBC “delayed” the negotiations of production cost until the “very end of filming,” because of which production companies “had no choice” but to go in a different direction.

The production company further claimed that MBC themselves said that if they can go to another channel, they can go 20 days before the filming schedule. And so, after facing a month’s delay, they chose to move to another platform.

Meanwhile, according to the report, since the seizure is not an injunction against the airing of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, it will likely have no effect on broadcast plans and will premiere as planned on October 12, 2024.

