Gangnam B-Side SNEAK PEEK: Ji Chang Wook, BIBI and more get caught in high-stakes chase; Watch

Ji Chang Wook, the popular South Korean actor who was recently seen in the period K-drama The Queen Woo will soon be seen leading the crime thriller Gangnam B-Side. Disney+ has officially unveiled the first look at Gangnam B-Side with Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, and Jo Woo Jin as they get entangled in a high-stakes chase.

On September 12, 2024, Disney+ unveiled the first look at its upcoming original series lineup laced with star studded K-dramas beginning from Ji Chang Wook’s Gangnam B-Side to many more.

Gangnam B-Side is one of the most anticipated releases of this year’s last quarter, the crime-thriller K-drama stars Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, and BIBI in lead roles.

In the newly unveiled sneak peek, we first get introduced to Ji Chang Wook’s fierce Yoon Gil Ho as he is laced in mystery while wearing catchy goggles he takes the spotlight. While the next scene shows Ji Chang Wook’s Yoon Gil Ho having a fight with BIBI’s character as he throws a bundle of cash at her and asks “What is this?”

Raising anticipation we finally get a look at Jo Woo Jin’s pariah detective Kang Dong Woo as he is being stopped by a group of people from hitting someone.

Advertisement

The first look increases excitement for the intense showdown between Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and BIBI’s characters as they get entangled in a high-stakes chase on the other side of Gangnam.

Watch Gangnam B-Side’s sneak peek here:

Gangnam B-Side is a crime-thiller K-drama set in the backdrop of Gangnam’s dark side where the lead characters are pushed into a risky chase. The gripping storyline will bring the characters as they get entangled in a complicated missing person case.

An outcast detective is pulled back into the game after his daughter’s friend becomes the newest missing person who went missing in the Gangnam area. To solve the complicated case, he is pushed into the world of crime, drugs, and corruption.

Gangnam B-Side is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 4th quarter of 2024. The expectations are high as Ji Chang Wook and BIBI will once again bring their amazing chemistry on screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Soo’s Trigger, Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong’s PINE reveal action-packed FIRST LOOKS; Watch