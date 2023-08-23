THROWBACK: When Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung cried during their wedding scene

Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung shed tears while filming the wedding scene for the Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. The popular fantasy action Sageuk drama which kept fans captivated throughout the second half of the year 2022 ended on a happy note. The stars seemingly got attached to the K-drama and were found in tears as they filmed one of the most beautiful scenes.

Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung cried during the wedding scene

Jang Uk is one of the finest characters played by Lee Jae Wook who was immensely in love with the assassin Nak Su played Go Yoon Jung. Nak Su loses her life as her secrets are unveiled which complicates Jang Uk's life in many ways. However, with the help of Alchemy of Souls, she returned to him after three years as Jin Bu Yeon. While shooting one of the most beautiful scenes of season 2, Lee Jae Wook could not stop crying. This was during the wedding scenes when Jang Uk and Nak Su were announced as husband and wife. Looking at Lee Jae Wook, tears started to roll down through Go Yoon Jung's cheeks. This beautiful scene also explained Alchemy of Souls season 2's subtitle which was Light and Shadow, where Jang Uk was revealed to be the light and Nak Su was revealed to be the shadow.

About Alchemy of Souls

The romantic sageuk drama featured Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, Oh My Girl's Arin, Shin Seung Ho, So Hye Won, and many more talented actors. Where Lee Jae Wook played the role of Jang Uk, the man who was born with the king's star meanwhile Go Yoon Jung played the role of Nak Su a deadly assassin who was chasing Jang Uk's allies to avenge her father's death. Given the alchemy of souls, Nak Su entered the weak body of Mu Deok (Jung So Min) and became Jang Uk's mentor. The engaging plot and astonishing twists and turns made this K-drama one of the memorable tales given by the writers of the show widely known as the Hong Sisters.

