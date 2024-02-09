Resident Playbook: Go Yoon Jung, Kang Yoo Seok, more lead spin-off of medical drama Hospital Playlist

Go Yoon Jung takes the lead role in the highly anticipated Resident Playbook, which released a teaser clip on February 8. This exciting spin-off of Hospital Playlist focuses on the lives and relationships of the OB-GYN department's residents within the university hospital. Scheduled for release in the first half of 2024, the series will be exclusively streamed on Netflix, expanding the narrative universe of its predecessor.

Resident Playbook teaser clip

The recently revealed sneak peek of Resident Playbook invites viewers on a trip down memory lane, showcasing the beloved original cast of Hospital Playlist. Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, and Kim Dae Myung portrayed a tight-knit group of friends and doctors at Yulje Medical Center, receiving immense praise. Now, a new group of talented actors will take on the roles of doctors in Resident Playbook, continuing the legacy of this esteemed ensemble.

Set at the Jongno Branch of Yulje Medical Center, the series chronicles the professional and personal lives of obstetrics and gynecology specialists. The new cast includes Go Yoon Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, and Han Ye Ji, among others. Led by Go Yoon Jung, the new cast is poised to mirror the resilience and dedication of their predecessors as they embark on their narrative.

The teaser concludes with the emblematic Yulje Medical Center logo, promising viewers an immersive experience akin to its predecessor. In contrast to Hospital Playlist, Resident Playbook zooms in on doctors specializing in a specific department, offering a glimpse into the challenges they face while juggling personal and professional obligations. Alongside capturing high-stakes medical scenarios, the series will underscore the bond between colleagues as they navigate the complexities of their field.

More details about Resident Playbook

Director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung, renowned for their contributions to the Reply series and Hospital Playlist, are onboard as creators of Resident Playbook. Directing duties will be assumed by Lee Min Soo, while the script will be crafted by Kim Song Hee, who previously served as an assistant writer for Reply 1988 and Hospital Playlist.

At present, no specific release date has been confirmed for Resident Playbook. Nevertheless, tvN has disclosed through the teaser that the series is slated to debut in the first half of 2024. The spin-off is anticipated to offer poignant narratives portraying the dedication of doctors striving to improve the lives of their patients. Additionally, viewers can anticipate the series to be accessible for streaming on Netflix.

