Did Ji Chang Wook ‘steal’ a fan’s notebook after signing it? Know hilarious story behind viral clip

Ji Chang Wook is known for his heart-warming interactions with fans. But this time, he made headlines after a clip went viral, where the actor can be seen ‘stealing’ a fan’s notebook after he signed it. But did he actually steal it? The story behind the hilarious interaction unravels the truth.

Recently, Ji Chang Wook attended a promotional event for his new film Revolver. A clip from his interaction with the audience went viral online, garnering over 17,000 likes. In the video, he can be seen signing a fan’s notebook. While leaving in a hurry, he returned the pen to the fan but took the autographed handbook with himself. His silly mistake rapidly took over the internet, making fans burst into laughter.

Watch Ji Chang Wook’s hilarious mishap here:

A follow-up viral clip shows that while on the stage, Ji Chang Wook can be seen searching for the person the notebook belongs. Taking to his mic, he repeatedly asked, “Whose notebook is this?”, while admitting his hilarious mistake. The staff and other cast members present at the event can also be looking for the individual. But unfortunately, by then the person has left the venue.

Watch Ji Chang Wook’s search for the owner of the notebook:

Despite his silly mistake, the hilarious incident did have a happy ending. A video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user which shows that the notebook was passed on to someone who was ultimately able to return the prized possession to the real owner.

Although it wasn’t an intentional mistake from Ji Chang Wook’s end, the whole incident went viral making fans roll on the floor.

On the work front, Ji Chang Wook recently made his big screen return with Revolver, a dark thriller, where he embodies a villainous persona. The film also stars Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon in lead roles.

Apart from this, the versatile actor is also known for Welcome to Samdalri (2023), The Worst of Evil (2023), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovestruck in the City (2023), Suspicious Partner (2017), and more.

Now, he is all set to appear in a new drama The Queen Woo with Jeon Jong Soo.

