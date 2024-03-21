Did Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri decide to take a 'break' in February 2023? Acquaintances weigh on relationship timeline

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their relation on March 16 after reports of them dating circulated on March 15. Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had been dating for 8 years and broke up in November 2023. Following the reoprts of dating, Hyeri revealed that she and Ryu Jun Yeol had been in touch after the breakup and that they had decided to work on their relationship. Acquaintances of the two actors gave their opinions an how things went down.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol decided to take some time in February 2023

On March 21, a Korean media outlet released statements by sources who commneted on Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri's relationship. According to acquaintances of Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, the two met only twice in the past year and in February 2023 decided to take some time about their relationship. They said that even though it was a break, it was more of a breakup and both became busy with work. Things became worse when Ryu Jun Yeol couldn't make it for Hyeri's birthday and people started to suspect a break up. The sources said that they had just put off a clear answer to the public and officially announced the breakup in November.

Sources claim that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had grown apart

The sources commented that even though Ryu Jun Yeol did say that he'd think about the relationship, it did not mean that he wanted to start the relationship again. They claim that it was not a one-sided breakup. They had only met once last year and they they had already grown apart. The insider commented, "Wouldn’t Hyeri have known that when he said “let’s talk about it more,” it was just a formality?"

Hyeri had previously mentioned that she and Ryu Jun Yeol had initially agreed to talk things out after their break-up announcement in November but after that they couldn't get in touch. She also got to through the media that Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were dating.

