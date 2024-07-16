Did you know Jun Ji Hyun was first choice for My Girlfriend is a Gumiho? Here's how Shin Min Ah took the lead

Jun Ji Hyun was initially offered the role of Gumiho in the popular romance comedy My Girlfriend is a Gumiho. Though things did not work out with the actress, Shin Min Ah took the lead in the drama and delivered an iconic role.

One might wonder how things might have been different had Jun Ji Hyun accepted the role but it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

Jun Ji Hyun was first pick for My Girlfriend is a Gumiho but Shin Min Ah ended up playing the lead

Jun Ji Hyun was the first option for the 2010 drama My Girlfriend is a Gumiho. The actress was considered for the role while the second option was Run On's Shin Se Kyung. But The Legend of the Blue Sea actress declined the offer due to the burden of returning as an actress in a drama back then. She made a comeback into K-dramas with My Love from the Star in 2013.

Shin Se Kyun was rejected as she was considered to be very young to take the lead beside Lee Seung Gi. Finally, Shin Min Ah filled in the shoes and delivered a legendary performance in the drama.

More about Jun Ji Hyun and Shin Min Ah

Jun Ji Hyun made her debut in 1998 with the drama Steal My Heart. The actress made her first appearance on the big screen with the film White Valentine which was released in 1999. Over the years the actress has starred in various films and dramas but her claim to fame was the romance comedy My Sassy Girl which set several records and has also been remade in various languages and also into a K-drama.

Some of Jun Ji Hyun’s hits include The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, Jirisan and more. She will be taking on the main roles in the upcoming drama Polaris and the film Pagwa.

Kang Dong Won and Jun Ji Hyun will be leading the action romance Polaris. It tells the story of spies who lost their identities and strive to find them again. The project is being directed by Kin Hee Won who is known for hits like Queen of Tears, Little Women, Vincenzo, The Crowned Clown and more.

The film Pagwa is adapted from the book Koo Byung Mo and tells the story of a female killer in her 60s.

Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022, in which Kim Woo Bin also starred. In 2023, she starred in the film Our Season, which was released on December 6.

The much-anticipated K-drama No Loss in Love, starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, and Han Ji Hyun wrapped up filming in March. The romance comedy is looking for an August release. Because I Want No Loss will air every Monday and Tuesday. The drama consists of 12 episodes.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015

