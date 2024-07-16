Nam Yoon Su donates kidney to his father; both out of hospital after successful transplant

Actor Nam Yoon Su recently made headlines after undergoing transplant surgery to donate a kidney to his father on June 19. Both he and his father have now been discharged from the hospital, and Nam Yoon Su plans to resume acting soon.

Meanwhile, Nam Yoon Su is slated to star in the upcoming drama Love in the Big City, scheduled for release later this year.

On July 16, K-media outlet, SPOTV News reported a touching story involving actor Nam Yoon Su, who recently underwent kidney transplant surgery on June 19, donating one of his kidneys to his father. The actor had put all his career activities on hold since the beginning of the year to focus entirely on preparing for and undergoing this life-saving procedure.

Confirming the news, Nam Yoon Su’s agency, Agency Garten, stated, “Nam Yoon Su donated a kidney to his father on June 19. Both Nam Yoon Su and his father have now recovered and been discharged from the hospital.” The agency highlighted Nam Yoon Su’s voluntary decision and his unwavering dedication to his father’s recovery throughout the process.

Meanwhile, despite taking time off for the surgery, Nam Yoon Su is set to resume his acting career soon. He is slated to appear in the upcoming drama Love in the Big City (working title), scheduled to premiere in the latter half of this year. His return to the screen comes as welcome news to fans who have followed his career.

More about Nam Yoon Su and his latest activities

Nam Yoon Su is a versatile South Korean actor and model born on July 14, 1997, and has made a notable mark in both television and web dramas. He gained recognition for his roles in Netflix's Extracurricular in 2020 and tvN’s show Birthcare Center, JTBC's Beyond Evil in 2021, and KBS's The King's Affection.

His career began in 2014 as a model, followed by acting debuts in various music videos and dramas. Recently in 2022, he starred in the SBS drama Today's Webtoon alongside Kim Se Jeong and Choi Daniel, showcasing his continued growth and presence in the K-drama industry.

