My Love from the Star's Jun Ji Hyun spotted with husband and two sons at UEFA Euro football match in Germany; PICS

Popular actress Jun Ji Hyun, celebrated for her roles in K-dramas such as My Love from the Star, Jirisan and The Legend of the Blue Sea, was recently seen attending a soccer match in Germany with her businessman husband and their two sons.

Jun Ji Hyun spotted attending soccer match

Jun Ji Hyun, accompanied by her businessman husband and their two sons, was spotted at a soccer stadium in Germany attending a UEFA Euro football match. They were seen waiting to enter the stadium for the France vs. Netherlands match.

Jun Ji Hyun is known for her passion for soccer, as evidenced by her recent attendance with her husband at a Manchester City match in Korea, which was featured on the official YouTube channel. During the event, she modestly received an autograph from Erling Haaland, showcasing how big of a fan of the sport she is.

Jun Ji Hyun married Choi Joon Hyuk on April 13, 2012, at Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, central Seoul. The wedding was attended by over 600 guests, including celebrities, close friends, and family.

Choi Joon Hyuk previously served as the director of a prominent American bank before assuming his father’s role in asset management, where his father had previously been Vice President. Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Joon Hyuk welcomed their first child, a son, on February 10, 2016, and their second son on January 26, 2018.

Advertisement

More about Jun Ji Hyun

Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, is a prominent South Korean actress and model. She gained widespread acclaim for her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl released in 2001, which not only became a sensation across Asia but also marked a significant international breakthrough for Korean cinema.

In addition to her iconic film roles, Jun Ji Hyun starred in several successful television series, including My Love from the Star and The Legend of the Blue Sea. She also appeared in the zombie series Kingdom and later in Jirisan, showcasing her versatility.

Jun Ji Hyun has garnered numerous accolades, including two Best Actress awards at the Grand Bell Awards and a prestigious Grand Prize for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Her achievements in both film and television have firmly established her as a leading figure in Hallyu entertainment. Alongside Kim Tae Hee and Song Hye Kyo, she is part of The Troika, affectionately known as Tae-Hye-Ji, symbolizing their collective influence and popularity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Boys Over Flowers; 10 best enemies to lovers K-dramas of all time