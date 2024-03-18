Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik react to BTS’ V's death scene in FRI(END)S music video; Watch reaction preview

BTS’ V recently released a new single FRI(END)S on March 15, with a music video where he is stuck in a time loop. The music video has been getting love from all around the world and not only fans but V’s friends and colleagues are also surprised to watch the ingenious music video. In a series of FRI(END)S music video reactions, fans were offered to watch the thoughts of other celebrities' after watching the video, and part of the reactors is V’s best friend group, Wooga Squad.

Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik react to BTS’ V’s death scene in FRI(END)S music video

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S music video has been getting attention from everyone be it fans or other celebrities. BTS’ V’s best friend group called Wooga Squad recently in a music video reaction preview can be seen reacting to the Winter Bear singer’s music video. The preview shows Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik (the Wooga Squad) as they watch the music video and react to it.

Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik were shocked to see V die twice in the music video and can be seen confused after seeing two V's at the end of the video. The preview of the second reaction video went viral and social media and fans were all hearts to see the tight-knit bond of the Wooga Squad and their cute reactions to the video. The friend group, also calls V handsome and then suddenly makes all kinds of voices as they are shocked to see the FRI(END)S singer get hit by a car, and in the second time loop, the Wooga Squad is taken aback to watch V die again and are confused to see what was that for? This was just a preview of the reaction video to V’s FRI(END)S, we hope to see the full video soon.

Know the Wooga Squad

The Wooga Squad comprises BTS’ V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. The friend came into being when BTS V made his acting debut with the show Hwarang in which he starred with Park Seo Joo and Park Hyung Sik. The trio soon got close and became friends. Later, the group expanded with the entry of Choi Woo Shik and rapper Peakboy. The group also starred in a spin-off of In The Soop, titled Friendcation.

