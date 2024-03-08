Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye sets stage on fire with powerful NewJeans' Ditto and IVE's Baddie dance covers at Seoul fanmeeting

Doctor Slump actor Park Shin Hye mesmerized fans once again but this time with her dancing skill. Her powerful performances to tough choreographies like NewJeans' Ditto, IVE's Baddie and more. She is known for her roles in hit dramas like The Heirs, Pinocchio, The Doctors and more. She is currently starring in the romance comedy Doctor Slump along with Park Hyung Sik. She kicked off her Asia tour with her fanmeeting in Seoul. Here are the details.

Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye's NewJeans' Ditto, IVE's Baddie and more amazing dance covers

Park Shin Hye's Asia Tour kicked off with a brilliant start with her fanmeeting in Seoul. Her agency SALT Entertainment shared glances of the recent event on March 6. The actor covered New Jeans' Ditto, IVE's Baddie, LE SSERAFIM's Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife and Oh My Girls' Summer Comes' dance along with her dance crew. Her powerful and energetic performance mesmerized the audience as they appreciated her stage. Fans compared her to idols and commented that she is no less than a K-pop artist. Here is a look at her fun and zestful dance performance.

More about Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye made her debut in 2003 with the drama Nonstop season 4 as a child actor. She is known for her roles in romance comedies. The actor tied the knot with actor Choi Tae Joon in January 2022 and in May 2022 gave birth to their first child in May 2022.

The actor is known for her roles in The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors, My Annoying Brother, You're Beautiful and more. Her drama Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik is currently airing. This project marks her return to acting after giving birth. She had revealed that she chose Doctor Slump as her comeback because she does well with the genre. Park Shin Hye is known as the queen of romance comedies.

