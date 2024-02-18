Happy Birthday Park Shin Hye: From The Heirs to Doctor Slump; Top 5 rom-coms to check out from the K-drama Queen

Park Shin Hye is a global superstar who cuts the cake on February 18. She made her debut in 2003 with the drama Nonstop season 4 as a child actor. She is known for her roles in romance comedies. The actor tied the knot with actor Choi Tae Joon in January 2022 and in May 2022 gave birth to their first child in May 2022. As the actor turns 34, here is a look at her top romantic comedy roles.

Best Park Shin Hye romantic comedies

The Heirs

The Heirs was released in 2013 and October 9, 2023, marked its 10th anniversary. Even after so many years of its release, the series keeps influencing the dramas and has become a cultural icon. The drama included a stellar cast including Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin. The supporting actors including Park Hyung Sik, Kim Ji Won, Krystal Jung, Kang He Neul, and more also did an amazing job and are now big names in the industry.

The drama tells the story of students who attend the most prestigious school in South Korea. These students are the successors of some of the biggest conglomerates. Park Shin Hye took on the role of Eun Sang who belongs to a humble background and transferred to this school. Romance blooms between the most popular guy in school but they later realize that her mother works as a housekeeper in his house.

Doctor Slump

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama.

Doctor Slump tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal. It stars Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik.

Pinocchio

Pinocchio stars Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye. The 2015 romance drama tells the story of a group of young reporters who work together to cover the news. Park Shin Hye takes the main role of the reporter who has Pinocchio syndrome and gets hiccups every time she lies.

It is directed by Joo So Won who has also worked on My Happy Ending, Doctor John, I Hear Your Voice, Hyena and more. Park Hye Ron has written the script for the drama. She is well known for writing While You Were Sleeping, Castway Diva, Start-Up, I Hear Your Voice and more.

Doctor

Doctors is a romantic comedy which released in 2016. It stars Kim Rae Won, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Kyung Sang and Lee Sung Kyung. It tells the story of a tough cookie who is a school bully. She went through lots of pain and hurt as a child and hence shuts away her heat from others. Her senior helps her transform from a bully to a compassionate doctor.

The drama is directed by Oh Chung Hwan who is known for Start-Up, Castway Diva, Big Mouth, Hotel Del Luna, My Love From Another Star and more. Ha Myun Hee who is known for Record of Youth and High Society wrote the script.

You're Beautiful

You're Beautiful stars Jang Geun Suk, Park Shin Hye, Jung Young Hwa, Lee Hong Ki and Uee. The gender-bender tells the story of a young girl who takes the place of her twin brother as the lead vocalist of a K-pop boy group. She and her brother grew up in an orphanage and she sees this as a good opportunity to look for their mother.

Hong Sung Chang and Boo Sung Chul directed You're Beautiful. Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran who are known for Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna and The Korean Odyssey wrote the script for this drama.

