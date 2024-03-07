Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye tops March K-drama actor brand reputation rankings; Marry My Husband's Song Ha Yoon-Na In Woo follow

Doctor Slump actor Park Shin Hye topped the K-drama actors' brand reputation rankings for the month of March. Marry My Husband's Song Ha Yoon and Na In Woo took the second and the third place. Doctor Slump is a romance comedy starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik and tells the story of two doctors who go through a slump and help each other heal. Marry My Husband is a revenge drama featuring Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyoung, Song Ha Yoon and Na In Woo.

Park Shin Hye, Song Ha Yoon and Na In Woo top list of K-drama actor brand reputation rankings for March

Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye topped K-drama actor brand reputation rankings for the month starting from February 7 to March 7 with an index of 3,477,472 points. She was followed by Marry My Husband's Song Ha Yoon who gathered a brand reputation ranking of 3,188,068 points. Na In Woo took third place with 2,798,499 points.

The K-drama actor brand reputation rankings were released by the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute after considering consumer participation, media activity, communication and community activity of 50 actors who are currently appearing in K-dramas.

Top 30 K-drama actor brand reputation ranking

Park Shin Hye (Doctor Slump) Song Ha Yoon (Marry My Husband) Na In Woo (Marry My Husband) Park Hyung Sik (Doctor Slump) Park Min Young (Marry My Husband) Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband) Lee Ji Ah (Queen of Divorce) Park Ji Hyun (Flex X Cop) Honey Lee (Knight Flower) Ahn Bo Hyun (Flex X Cop) Lee Jong Won (Knight Flower) Jo Jung Suk (Captivating the King) Park Ji Hoon (Love Song for Illusion) Choi Soo Jong (Korea-Khitan War) Shin Se Kyung (Captivating the King) Jang Na Ra (My Happy Ending) Kang Ki Young (Queen of Divorce) Lee Ki Kwang (Marry My Husband) Kim Dongjun (Korea-Khitan War) Ji Seung Hyun (Korea-Khitan War) UEE (Live Your Own Life) Ha Joon (Live Your Own Life) Kim Sang Joong (Knight Flower) Oh Seung Ah (The Third Marriage) Hong Ye Ji (Love Song for Illusion) Lee Seol (Between Him and Her) Lee So Yeon (The Two Sisters) Son Ho Joon (My Happy Ending) Ha Yeon Joo (The Two Sisters) Lee Ki Woo (Knight Flower)

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parasyte: The Grey Teaser: Jeon So Nee and Koo Kyo Hwan try to eliminate mysterious parasites threatening humans; Watch