Marry My Husband Ep 13-14 Review: Song Ha Yoon shines as compelling villain in Park Min Young, Na In Woo starrer

Name: Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘 in Korean)

Premiere date: January 1st 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Writer: Shin Yoo Dam (Webtoon writer: Sung So Jak)

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, tvN

Marry My Husband Plot

Adapted from Sung So Jak's web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Dealing with a terminal illness, she uncovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won falls victim to a murder orchestrated by Park Min Hwan. However, fate takes an unexpected twist as she is transported back ten years into the past. In this alternate timeline, she teams up with Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department in the same company, to seek revenge for the betrayal and injustice she endured.

Quick recap of episodes 13 and 14 of Marry My Husband

Episode 13 of Marry My Husband begins with Yura and Min Hwan meeting up, where Yura confesses to Min Hwan about sending Su Min the real information regarding Ji Hyuk. Yura then proposes a deal to Min Hwan, who agrees. Later, Min Hwan confronts Ji Won about her knowledge of Ji Hyuk's connection to the U&K Group and attempts to attack her. However, Ji Won manages to evade him and escapes. Subsequently, Min Hwan, Yura, Su Min, Su Min's father, and Ji Won's mother form an alliance to eliminate Ji Won, but their plan is thwarted when Ji Hyuk intervenes and saves Ji Won.

Ji Hyuk is later hospitalized, prompting Ji Won to confront Su Min after realizing that Su Min orchestrated the events leading to Ji Hyuk's condition. Ji Won urges Su Min to leave her alone, leading to a tense verbal confrontation between them. However, Ji Won ultimately stays by Ji Hyuk's side, praying for his recovery. When Ji Hyuk wakes up, the two share a heartfelt and tender moment.

Episode 14 begins with Ji Hyuk returning home with Ji Won, and the couple enjoys some romantic quality time together as Ji Hyuk continues to recover. Meanwhile, with Lee Seok Joon's help, Ji Hyuk devises a plan to catch the person responsible for Ji Won's attack.

Elsewhere, Yang Joo Ran discovers her husband's infidelity and confides in Ji Won about it. Realizing the parallel between her own fate and Joo Ran's, Ji Won insists on accompanying her as she confronts her husband. Upon arriving, she finds everything eerily similar to her own past, including a glass table reminiscent of the one she fell on. Unable to bear the resemblance, Ji Won breaks the table, saving Joo Ran from a potentially tragic fate.

Later, Ji Won realizes that to pass on her fate to Su Min, she must seduce Min Hwan and decides to pursue this plan. Elsewhere, Yura craftily devises a plan to finish off the people connected to the case and executes it, resulting in the deaths of Ji Won's mother and Su Min's father. Ji Hyuk manages to turn Yura's secretary to his side, convincing him to work as a spy against Yura. Hence later discovers that Yura and Min Hwan have been in cahoots. He informs Ji Won, who, upon discovering from Ji Hyuk that Min Hwan already has someone fulfilling that role, calls off her scheme, inadvertently bruising Min Hwan's ego. Enraged, Min Hwan attacks and attempts to kill Ji Won, but she is ultimately saved by Ji Hyuk.

Review of episodes 13 and 14 of Marry My Husband

This episode delves into a fierce battle between Su Min and Yura as they fight to establish themselves as the superior antagonist. Amidst the chaos, Ji Hyuk's unwavering love for Ji Won continues to serve as a source of healing, culminating in a heartwarming moment when Ji Hyuk wakes up to Ji Won's confession. The episode evokes a range of emotions in Ji Won, from the realization of her lifelong suffering to witnessing Ji Hyuk's injury while protecting her. It's a genuine emotional rollercoaster for Ji Won.

A standout moment is the confrontation between Ji Won and Su Min, highlighting the stark differences between the two characters. We learn about their backstory and the reasons behind Su Min's obsession with Ji Won's downfall, shedding light on their complex dynamic.

Episode 13 presents a mix of engaging and dull moments, with the latter primarily attributed to Yura's storyline. Her character arc feels stereotypical, from bribing Min Hwan and Su Min to pursuing Eun Ho. In contrast, the dynamic between Ji Won and Su Min remains the heart of the show. Yura's portrayal as a villain comes off as boring and predictable, while Su Min's devious nature adds an intriguing layer to the story. It's clear that Yura's involvement wasn't necessary to push Su Min towards murder; she seems capable of reaching that point on her own.

Ji Hyuk continues to captivate viewers with his unwavering love for Ji Won, further endearing himself to the audience. In contrast, Min Hwan's return to his cheating ways sets the stage for the final showdown. As we approach the finale of the K-drama, the tension is mounting, and Ji Won and Ji Hyuk's team is gearing up to ensure that no one escapes their wrath. While this episode may have tested our patience, it also reaffirms Ji Won's strong determination and Ji Hyuk's unwavering support for her.

Meanwhile, Su Min and Yura emerge as commendable antagonists and their alliance hints at the impending conclusion of the drama. Additionally, Min Hwan's increasingly strange behavior, influenced by the presence of these two women by his side, sets the stage for a dramatic finale.

Episode 14 of Marry My Husband appears to be steering the storyline back on track, with Yura's role in the show becoming more apparent. She seems to serve as the "Other Woman" so that Ji Won doesn't have to play that role herself. While Ji Won's seduction of Min Hwan was brief, it provided an entertaining yet cringeworthy moment. On a more positive note, the dynamic between Ji Won and Ji Hyuk as a couple continues to shine, showcasing their determination to fight for each other. Additionally, Episode 14 gifted us crumbs of Joo Ran and Mr. Lee's developing romance, as well as Eun Ho and Hui Yeon's interactions, which added a sweet touch to the episode.

Acting Performances in episodes 13 and 14

Song Ha Yoon's portrayal of the spine-chilling villain Jung Su Min in the series deserves immense praise. Her ability to seamlessly transition from a calm demeanor to a crazed expression in the confrontation scene of Episode 13 highlights her exceptional acting skills. While she is remembered for her role in Fight For My Way, her transformation from portraying a gentle-natured character to embodying Jung Su Min showcases her versatility as an actress.

Lee Yi Kyung, known as the "Gwenchana" guy from Welcome to Waikiki, delivers a compelling performance as the funny yet crazy Park Min Hwan. His portrayal effectively captures the character's complexities. However, BoA's addition to the show may seem unnecessary, as evidenced by these episodes. Despite this, BoA demonstrates her acting abilities well.

Park Min Young's portrayal of Kang Ji Won, the determined and revenge-driven female lead, is truly commendable. From portraying the timid Ji Won to her transformation into a woman ready to take back control of her life, Park Min Young has delivered an exceptional performance since the beginning of the series. She has maintained this level of excellence throughout, captivating viewers with her portrayal of Ji Won's emotional journey.

Na In Woo's portrayal of the supportive and selfless character, who has become Ji Won's pillar of strength, is equally impressive. As the face of unwavering support, he has demonstrated calmness, collectedness, and unwavering dedication to Ji Won's cause. His willingness to sacrifice his life for Ji Won and the depth of his love for her are convincingly conveyed through Na In Woo's expressive eyes, further adding depth and emotion to his character.

How different are episodes 13 and 14 of Marry My Husband from Webtoon?

The introduction of Yura's character seems to make the progression of the plot slower compared to the original Webtoon adaptation (not the web novel). In the Webtoon version, Ji Hyuk's mother plays a significant role in defeating Ji Won's mother, but her appearance in the series is still pending. Despite this difference, Ji Won's discovery about her fate being transferred to Joo Ran remains consistent with the original storyline, although the confrontation with Joo Ran's husband differs. While Joo Ran's fate in the series doesn't entirely mirror Ji Won's as it did in the Webtoon, it's a notable variation that adds complexity to the plot. Additionally, the inclusion of new characters and alterations to certain plot points may affect the overall conclusion of the series compared to the Webtoon adaptation. It remains to be seen how cleanly the series will wrap up its narrative and whether it will match the conclusion of the original Webtoon.

