ENHYPEN shatters their first week sales record in a single day with comeback album ROMANCE: UNTOLD

ENHYPEN shattered their personal first-week sales record in just one day with their latest album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Previously, ENHYPEN set a new personal record for stock pre-orders with ROMANCE : UNTOLD, surpassing 2.2 million by 2 p.m. KST, marking their highest since debut. Now, the album has also broken their personal record for first-day sales.

ENHYPEN breaks their first-day sales record

On July 12 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), ENHYPEN made their eagerly awaited comeback with their new studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD and its title track XO (Only If You Say Yes).

According to Hanteo Chart, ROMANCE : UNTOLD achieved a remarkable sales milestone of 1,883,143 copies on its debut day, surpassing ENHYPEN's prior first-week sales record of 1,871,269 copies set by their 2023 mini album ORANGE BLOOD.

Also by 10 AM KST on July 13, both ROMANCE : UNTOLD and its title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) had achieved the top position on iTunes Top Albums and Top Songs charts in 10 different regions each, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, with the rest of the week still ahead, it remains to be seen how much higher ENHYPEN's personal sales record will climb by the end of July 18.

Impressively, even before the album's release, according to album distributor CJ ENM on July 11, ROMANCE : UNTOLD had exceeded 2.2 million stock pre-orders by 2 PM KST, marking a new personal best for the group since their debut.

On the same day, ENHYPEN held a showcase ahead of the album's release the following day. Ni-ki expressed his excitement, saying they were thrilled to hear about surpassing 2.2 million stock pre-orders and were beyond surprised. He added they were eager to share this exciting news right before their comeback.

Watch the dreamy lead track here-

More about ROMANCE: UNTOLD by ENHYPEN

On July 12 at 1 PM KST, the group released their new full-length studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD along with the music video for the title track. XO (Only If You Say Yes) is a pop genre song featuring a catchy synth melody. The lyrics narrate a fantasy romance where a boy expresses his willingness to go to any lengths for his one true love.

ENHYPEN's new album ROMANCE : UNTOLD is available in 12 versions: Inceptio, Arcanum, Concessio, seven individual Engene versions, Weverse, and vinyl. The tracklist includes ten songs: Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, XO (Only If You Say Yes) (English Version) featuring JVKE, and Highway 1009 (Narration Version) (CD Only).

