Byeon Woo Seok calls Timothée Chalamet 'favorite Hollywood star'; Actor shows off lock screen at SUMMER LETTER Seoul fan meet

Byeon Woo Seok revealed that his favorite Hollywood star, who also serves as his lock screen, and spoke fondly about his family. Additionally, he recreated memorable scenes from Lovely Runner with his enthusiastic fans alongside multiple other activities.

Byeon Woo Seok recently concluded the second day of his highly successful SUMMER LETTER fan meeting, marking his first Asia fan meeting in Seoul on July 7th. During the event, he enjoyed lively interactions with fans, engaging in casual conversations, acting sessions, and singing together. Byeon Woo Seok also took the opportunity to share personal stories, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere that delighted attendees.

During the event, Byeon Woo Seok delighted fans with a personal story about his phone lock screen. He proudly revealed that his favorite Hollywood actor, whom he admires deeply, is Timothée Chalamet and the star’s picture is his lockscreen. By sharing this detail, Byeon Woo Seok showcased his genuine fanboy enthusiasm for the talented actor as fans cheered on relating to him.

Byeon Woo Seok opened up during the event about his childhood relationship with his older sister, who is five years older than him. He revealed that as a child, he often got into fights with her and ended up being scolded frequently. Reflecting on these memories, he shared that his mother always emphasized the importance of a younger brother protecting his older sister saying "Dongsaeng (younger brother) should always protect his Noona.”

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s SUMMER LETTER

During the fan meeting, Byeon Woo Seok engaged in various enjoyable activities with his fans, including reenacting scenes where he portrayed Ryu Sun Jae while his fans played Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon). One fan expressed her passion for acting and her aspiration to share the screen with Byeon Woo Seok someday. Upon hearing this, Byeon Woo Seok expressed admiration for the fan's ambition and enthusiasm.

During the fan meeting, Byeon Woo Seok engaged in various acting scenarios that added excitement and interaction to the event. He acted out scenes such as asking for someone's phone number and portraying a possessive boyfriend, showcasing his versatility and charm. Additionally, Byeon Woo Seok made a memorable impact by personally greeting his fans by coming down from stage and meeting them up close during the fan meeting,

