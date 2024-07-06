How did Kim Hye Yoon become ‘captain’ of Lovely Runner cast during their reward vacation in Thailand? Find out

The cast of Lovely Runner, featuring Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, Heo Hyung Kyu, Seo Hye Won, and others, recently celebrated the show's success with a vacation in Thailand. Previously, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Ji Ho, and Heo Hyung Kyu had shared numerous photos from the trip. Now, Song Ji Ho has treated fans to a vlog showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from their getaway.

Kim Hye Yoon becomes a captain on a reward vacation

In the behind-the-scenes video of their reward vacation, viewers get a glimpse of the Lovely Runner cast enjoying food, traveling, taking photos, teasing each other, and having a great time, all captured by Song Ji Ho in his vlog.

During their journey to Patong Beach, there's a memorable moment where they all navigate their way, with the charming Kim Hye Yoon taking the lead. Song Ji Ho shared, “When Hyeyoonie is with the actors, she leads all of us” as she confidently leads the group ahead.

After they reach, Kim Hye Yoon adorably asks, "I did well, right?" Song Ji Ho captions it with "Cool Captain Hyeyoonie, our captain Hyeyoonie." Ji Ho then asks Hye Yoon if she has been there before, and she reveals that she hasn't, adding that the place is really nice.

Kim Hye Yoon and her adorable moment with Lovely Runner’s cast

Later, all the boys from Lovely Runner call out to Hye Yoon while she's in her hotel room. She comes out and strikes an adorable pose, which prompts everyone to laugh at her cuteness. They then invite her to join them for pasta, but Hye Yoon surprises them by showing up later with a bunch of yellow towels.

As Hye Yoon comes down with a towel and sees Ji Ho, she starts doing adorable poses, thinking he's taking her photos. Initially not hearing him, we witness a cute conversation between the on-screen siblings and off-screen friends.

Later, she strikes another adorable pose beside Heo Hyung Kyu, who played the villain Kim Young Soo on Lovely Runner, as he airdrops photos to everyone. Fans continue to praise Kim Hye Yoon for her adorableness, intelligence, talent, and kindness.

Watch the entire vlog by Song Ji Ho, who plays Im Geum, Kim Hye Yoon's on-screen brother in Lovely Runner, below!

On June 4, CJ ENM confirmed that the cast and crew of Lovely Runner would be embarking on a reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand. Unfortunately, Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Seung Hyub were unable to join due to prior commitments—a tour schedule for Byeon Woo Seok and concerts with N.Flying for Lee Seung Hyub.

Instead, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, Heo Hyung Kyu, and the rest of the cast and crew traveled to Bangkok. There, they explored various attractions and enjoyed leisurely moments during their well-deserved vacation.

