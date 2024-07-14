ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE: UNTOLD garners over 8 million streams on Spotify overtaking SEVENTEEN and TXT's records

ENHYPEN dropped its comeback album ROMANCE: UNTOLD recently and has created a whirlwind amongst fans already.

It has been revealed that ROMANCE: UNTOLD has achieved the biggest debut by a K-pop boy group album in 2024, surpassing past records of SEVENTEEN and TXT.

ENHYPEN records 8 million streams on Spotify with ROMANCE: UNTOLD marking the biggest K-pop boy group album debut of 2024

ENHYPEN released their comeback album ROMANCE: UNTOLD on July 12, 2024, and in just one day of its release, the album has created a great whirlwind. ROMANCE: UNTOLD debuted by garnering a whopping 8 million streams on Spotify. This marks the biggest debut on Spotify by a K-pop boy group album in 2024 to date.

ROMANCE: UNTOLD by ENHYPEN has hence consequently overtaken the previous records by SEVENTEEN’s 17 Is Right Here which garnered 7.6 million streams, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s minisode 3: TOMORROW which accumulated 6.02 million streams.

Meanwhile, ROMANCE: UNTOLD was released alongside the romantic title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) has accumulated the most streams amongst other songs on the album, it has already reached 1.6 million streams in one day. The B-side track Moonstruck is also performing well and has garnered 1.2 million streams as of yet. It has amassed the highest streams by ENHYPEN’s B-side track in one day of release.

Advertisement

In other news, XO (Only If You Say Yes) debuted at number 60 on the Genie Top 100 chart and number 18 on Bugs. ROMANCE: UNTOLD is currently ranked number 2 on the iTunes Worldwide chart.

Additionally, the music video of XO (Only If You Say Yes) has garnered over 13 million views and has become ENHYPEN’s most-viewed MV in the first 24 hours.

Know more about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN has risen to become one of the most followed fourth-generation K-pop boy groups around the world. They have created a name for themselves in the music industry with their unique style, concepts, and vocals.

ENHYPEN is a seven-member group with Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

In the latest developments, the accessories and costumes won by the boy group will be displayed by the Grammy Museum under a special K-pop exhibit in August 2024.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN teases dorm reveal for first time in latest preview of reality show The Manager; watch