ENHYPEN teases dorm reveal for first time in latest preview of reality show The Manager; watch

ENHYPEN, the rising stars of K-pop, who recently dropped a captivating concept short film, will be appearing as guests on the famous reality show The Managers.

In anticipation of the new episode featuring the K-pop boy group The Manager has dropped an intriguing preview of the episode giving a special sneak peek of ENHYPEN’s never-before-seen dorm which will be revealed in the new episode.

ENHYPEN will do a dorm reveal for the first time in The Manager’s upcoming video; see the preview

On June 30, 2024, the popular reality show The Manager that airs on MBC revealed a preview of their upcoming episode. The preview indicated that the guests of the next episode will be the spectacular boy group ENHYPEN.

The preview revealed that ENHYPEN will be doing a dorm reveal on the upcoming episode of The Manager. The preview gives a special sneak peek of the boy group’s dorm while the members reveal that they are revealing it to the public for the first time. The episode will also lend an insight into the everyday lives of the K-pop boy group.

ENHYPEN members will be seen going through their busy schedules, while they also note that they immediately flew to China after performing in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming episode of The Manager will also depict ENHYPEN behind the scenes of the recent 2024 Weverse Con Festival where they chat with HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk. The HYBE founder surprised fans by joining Park Jin Young on stage as a guitarist during day 2 of the festival.

We also see ENHYPEN’s Jay praising Bang Si Hyuk for his guitar skills to which the founder responds laughing that his heart feels like it will explode. ENHYPEN then returns to their dorm while they note that it has been a long time since they came back and soon we see them gathering in the living room for a meal and chat.

Watch ENHYPEN in The Manager preview here:

The Manager episode featuring ENHYPEN is set to air on July 6, 2024, at 11:10 PM KST (7:40 PM IST).

Know ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is one of the most popular fourth-generation K-pop groups with members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

They recently dropped the concept cinema of their upcoming album ROMANCE: UNTOLD on June 22, 2024.

