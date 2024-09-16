ENHYPEN's webtoon DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR confirms anime adaption; details on release date, cast and more awaited

The DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR webtoon is making a thrilling leap from the page to the screen with its upcoming anime adaptation, announced during Aniplex Online Fest 2024. While fans of ENHYPEN, the K-pop boy group whose members serve as inspiration for the characters, have eagerly followed the story's webtoon serialization, this adaptation offers an even more immersive way to experience the dark fantasy world.

Although no specific release date or cast details have been provided yet, it has been confirmed that the anime will stream globally on Crunchyroll, covering territories in North America, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Meanwhile, DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR centers on seven boys attending Decelis Academy, a prestigious school with a hidden supernatural undercurrent. The story takes a turn when a mysterious transfer student, Sooha, arrives, leading to a cascade of fateful encounters. Each of the boys is based on an ENHYPEN member, and their character names; Heli (Heeseung), Jino (Jake), Shion (Sunoo), Solon (Sunghoon), Jaan (Jay), Jakah (Jungwon), and Noa (Ni-Ki), blend elements of fantasy with the group’s unique personalities. The boys possess powers that link them to Sooha, but their journey is fraught with danger, emotional upheavals, and battles with forces far beyond the ordinary.

The webtoon, which was released in January 2022, has captured over 190 million views globally, illustrating its massive appeal. Written by HYBE, it has been serialized across multiple platforms, including Naver Series in Korean, LINE Manga in Japanese, Wattpad in English and Spanish, and Webtoon in Indonesian and Thai. The series concluded its webtoon run in 2024 with 70 chapters and has released four volumes.

Earlier in May 2024, ENHYPEN dropped their special album MEMORABILIA with the title track Fatal Trouble, following the success of DARK MOON. The music video featured animated versions of the members, drawing directly from the webtoon’s world. The track, a blend of rock and ballad genres, further strengthened ENHYPEN’s connection with the DARK MOON narrative.

Watch the music video for Fatal Trouble here;

With ENGENEs, ENHYPEN’s beloved fanbase already hooked on the webtoon and the excitement of a new anime, DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR is poised to make a big splash when it eventually hits Crunchyroll!

