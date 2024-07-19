ENHYPEN records 5th highest 1st-week sales in Hanteo history with ROMANCE : UNTOLD; joins SEVENTEEN, BTS, and more

ENHYPEN's latest album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, has made a remarkable debut, recording 2,34 million copies sold in its first week. Released on July 12, the album shattered the group's previous first-week sales record and has now secured the fifth-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history, joining the ranks of SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, and BTS.

ENHYPEN has achieved a remarkable milestone with their latest album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Released on July 12, the album quickly shattered records, surpassing their previous first-week sales record set by ORANGE BLOOD. Within just one day of its release, ROMANCE : UNTOLD sold over 1.88 million copies, setting the stage for an extraordinary sales week.

By the end of its first week (July 12 to 18), the album amassed a staggering 2,344,749 copies sold, making it the group's first album to surpass 2 million in first-week sales. This impressive feat catapults ENHYPEN into the upper ranks of K-pop, placing them fifth on the Hanteo Chart's all-time first-week sales history. They join an elite list of boy groups, including SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, and BTS.

This achievement not only highlights ENHYPEN's growth in the K-pop industry but also reflects the dedicated support of their fanbase known as ENGENEs, who have propelled them to new heights with ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

More about ENHYPEN’s comeback with ROMANCE : UNTOLD

ENHYPEN's second full album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, released on July 12, has quickly captured the spotlight. Featuring the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) with American singer and Golden Hour fame JVKE, the album dives into themes of untold romances and personal growth.

Comprising eight tracks namely; Moonstruck, Hundred Broken Hearts, Your Eyes Only, Brought the Heart Back, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, and two versions of XO (Only If You Say Yes); the album showcases ENHYPEN's musical evolution.

In a record-breaking debut, ROMANCE : UNTOLD sold 1,883,143 copies on its first day, surpassing their previous sales milestone. By July 13, both the album and the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) topped iTunes charts in 10 regions, including Indonesia and Thailand, setting the stage for continued success.

