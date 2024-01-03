EXO’s Baekhyun kick-starts solo agency I&B100 recruiting fellow members Chen and Xiumin; Report

Baekhyun from EXO has taken on the role of CEO for his newly established agency, I&B100. In a report by Korean media, it's revealed that Baekhyun is not only the owner but also the CEO of I&B100. He has successfully registered the company's internal directors.

Baekhyun recruits Chen and Xiumin to his new agency

The official establishment date of the company is June 23, 2023, indicating that Baekhyun initiated the company before renewing his contract with SM Entertainment in August. Furthermore, Tenasia reported that Chen and Xiumin, fellow members of EXO, will be collaborating with Baekhyun's company.

Previously, Baekhyun had revealed his role as an executive director at a distinct agency named One Signature, a venture established by himself and Kasper, a renowned choreographer and his friend. SM Entertainment has clarified that although the contracts of Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin with the company remain valid, they have the flexibility to engage in individual activities outside of SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment in their statement said, “Our exclusive contract with the three EXO members remains in effect. We cannot disclose the particular terms of the deal, but we have made it feasible for the three members to carry out their separate activities in accordance with the agreement reached with the corporation.”

More about Baekhyun

Byun Baek Hyun, popularly known as Baekhyun is a versatile South Korean artist known for his roles as a singer, songwriter, model, actor, and creative director. Discovered by SM Entertainment in 2011, Baekhyun joined EXO, becoming a member of the subunit EXO-CBX alongside Xiumin and Chen in 2016.

As a soloist, Baekhyun debuted on July 10, 2019, with the release of his first extended play, City Lights, featuring the lead single UN Village. In October 2019, he joined the group SuperM, serving as its leader, and they debuted with a self-titled EP on October 4, 2019. On June 1, 2023, Baekhyun, along with Xiumin and Chen, informed SM Entertainment of their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts.

