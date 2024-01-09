EXO’s Baekhyun to host 2024 fan meet SNACK PARTY; unveils vibrant poster with full schedule

EXO’s member Baekhyun has announced the full schedule for his solo fan meet, following the announcement of his own agency, INB100. Titled 2024 BAEKHYUN Fan Meeting SNACK PARTY, the event will take place in South Korea, across 3 destinations namely Seoul, Gwangju and Busan. The K-pop idol has unveiled a colorful poster for the upcoming fan meet.

2024 BAEKHYUN fan meeting SNACK PARTY will be held in January and February

Baekhyun will be hosting the much-awaited fan meeting in January and February 2024. The newly released poster follows the theme of a supermarket and features Baekyun holding a shopping trolley, and munching on snacks. The poster reveals the date, venue and time of the domestic event, as written on stickers.

Take a look at Baekhyun’s fan-meet schedule below:

20 January 2024 - Jangchung Arena, Seoul at 2 PM and 7 PM KST

21 January 2024 - Jangchung Arena, Seoul at 4 PM KST

27 January 2024 - Kim Dae Jung Convention Center, Gwangju at 2 PM and 7 PM KST

3 February 2024 - KBS Hall, Busan at 2 PM and 7 PM KST

Here is the announcement post for 2024 BAEKHYUN Fanmeeting SNACK PARTY:

The tickets for Baekhyun’s fan-meet are available on the South Korean music-streaming platform Melon. For the first two days, the presale window will open on January 11, while general ticket reservations will be available from January 12 onwards.

More about Baekhyun’s independent label INB100

Baekhyun is an exceptionally talented musician, who is part of the K-pop boy group EXO and its sub-units namely, EXO-K and EXO-CBX. On January 8, it was announced that his group mates, Xiumin and Chen, had joined a new agency INB100, founded by Baekhyun. Under this independent label, the trio will pursue their individual endeavors and their sub-unit’s activities as well. After this announcement, SM Entertainment clarified that it will continue to manage their group activities as EXO.

