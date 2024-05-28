EXO's Chen returns with serene music video for emotive ballad Empty from 4th mini album DOOR; watch

EXO's beloved vocalist Chen has made a highly anticipated comeback with his 4th mini-album DOOR, accompanied by the release of the enchanting music video for the title track Empty.

Fans are rejoicing at the return of Chen's soulful vocals, eagerly diving into the serene melodies and emotive lyrics of his latest musical offering.

EXO’s Chen’s Empty music video is out

On May 28, EXO's beloved vocalist Chen made a highly-anticipated return with his 4th mini-album DOOR, marking a poignant moment for fans worldwide. The release came with a breathtaking music video for the title track Empty, showcasing Chen's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

In the ballad, Chen reflects on love lost, singing of longing and memories that linger in an empty space. With verses like "We can't turn back time, so I’ll hold onto only the good memories," Chen captures the bittersweet essence of moving forward while cherishing the past.

The serene melody combined with Chen's soul-stirring voice creates a truly captivating listening experience, further solidifying Chen's reputation as a powerhouse vocalist.

Watch the music video for Chen’s latest song Empty here;

Fans eagerly embraced his return, resonating deeply with the emotions woven into each lyric and melody.

About Chen’s 4th mini-album DOOR

On May 7, 2024, EXO’s Chen delighted fans with the announcement of his highly-anticipated solo comeback, unveiling his fourth solo album titled DOOR. Through his official social media page under the agency INB100, Chen revealed details of the new mini-album, featuring six tracks including Empty, Dandelion, and Fall In Love Again.

Chen, also known as Kim Jongdae, rose to prominence as a member of EXO since their debut in 2012. Renowned for his exceptional vocal prowess, he earned the title King of OSTs for his numerous contributions to K-drama soundtracks. In 2019, Chen ventured into solo endeavors with the release of April and a Flower, followed by Dear My Dear, solidifying his status as a solo artist.

With his recent move to INB100, established by fellow EXO member Byun Baekhyun, Chen embarked on a new chapter in his solo career while remaining an integral part of EXO's group activities under SM Entertainment.

