SHINee unveils special 16th-anniversary video featuring Honesty penned by late member Jonghyun; WATCH

SHINee marked their 16th anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to their legacy and late member, Jonghyun. They released a special video for Honesty, featuring lyrics penned by Jonghyun, showcasing a nostalgic montage of the group's journey over the past 16 years. Additionally, SHINee is hosting a 3-day concert from May 24 to 26 to commemorate this milestone further.

SHINee’s special anniversary celebration video

SHINee, the iconic South Korean boy band, celebrated their 16th anniversary on May 25 with a heartfelt tribute to their fans and late member, Jonghyun. To mark this special occasion, the group released a moving video for their song Honesty, released in 2012, featuring lyrics written by Jonghyun. The video is a nostalgic montage, showcasing photos of SHINee's journey over the past 16 years, capturing their evolution and the milestones they've achieved together.

Honesty holds a special place in the hearts of SHINee and their fans, as it reflects Jonghyun's heartfelt words and the deep bond between the members. The video serves as a poignant reminder of his lasting impact on the group and their music.

Watch SHINee's 16th debut anniversary special video here;

In addition to the video, SHINee is celebrating their anniversary with a three-day concert series titled SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination: SHINee's Back, being held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from May 24 to 26. As SHINee commemorates this significant milestone, they continue to honor their past while looking forward to a promising future, all while keeping Jonghyun's memory alive in their hearts and music.

More details about SHINee’s latest activities

SHINee, the legendary K-pop group formed as a quintet until Jonghyun’s tragic passing in 2017, continues to captivate fans worldwide with their mesmerizing music and dynamic performances. Following their triumphant return in 2021 with Don't Call Me and subsequent activities, including solo projects and military service, the quartet, consisting of Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin, have been making waves in the industry.

In 2023, SHINee delighted fans with their 15th-anniversary celebrations, including a sold-out fan meeting and the release of their eighth studio album, HARD. Despite facing challenges like Onew's health issues, they persisted, embarking on a successful Asian concert tour and captivating audiences with their unparalleled talent.

Now, as they mark their 16th debut anniversary, SHINee, renowned as Princes of K-pop, continues to shine brightly, with plans for special concerts and exciting projects on the horizon. Their journey is a testament to their resilience, creativity, and unwavering bond with their devoted fans.

