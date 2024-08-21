EXO’s D.O. for best singer, Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon for best actor and more bag trophies at Mega Champ Awards; Know winners

The Mega Champ Awards has announced their winners, with EXO’s D.O. taking home the award for Best Singer and Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner winning Best Actor, among others. The awards, organized by the participatory fandom app services Celeb Champ and Idol Champ, recognized the standout K-Champions of the first half of 2024.

In the four categories where Idol Champ and Celeb Champ jointly counted votes—Best Singer, Best Song, Best Actor, and iMBC Entertainment Hot Star—the rankings were determined by combining 50% of the votes from Idol Champ and 50% from Celeb Champ.

For the Best Singer category, which recognizes the most active singer in the first half of the year, 24 candidates were nominated. EXO’s D.O. secured first place, with Idol Champ contributing 14.68% of the votes and Celeb Champ contributing 40.23%.

D.O., a popular South Korean singer and actor renowned as a member of the boy group EXO, has also made a name for himself in television dramas and movies, in addition to his solo music career.

On May 7, D.O. made his highly anticipated return with the mini album Blossom. The album and its title track, Mars, quickly soared to the top of iTunes charts worldwide. By May 8, Blossom had reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 36 regions, including Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

In the Best Song category, Sudden Shower by the fictional band ECLIPSE from the tvN drama Lovely Runner took the top spot out of 20 nominated songs. The voting breakdown was 33.59% from Idol Champ and 41.00% from Celeb Champ.

The song, performed by Byeon Woo Seok's character Ryu Sun Jae, written and self-composed by Sun Jae for Kim Hye Yoon’s character Im Sol from Lovely Runner, has seen impressive success on the US Billboard charts, reaching 167th place on the Billboard Global 200—a notable achievement for a K-drama OST.

Kim Hye Yoon, who played Im Sol in the time-slip rom-com Lovely Runner, emerged as the top winner for Best Actor, surpassing 25 other candidates. She secured 1st place with 35.93% of the votes from Idol Champ and 55.52% from Celeb Champ.

Kim Hye Yoon made her debut in the 2013 drama TV Novel: Samsaengi. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Kang Yeseo in the 2018 hit Sky Castle. Her notable roles also include Extraordinary You, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Snowdrop, establishing her as a prominent figure in youth dramas. Additionally, she made a strong impression in the film The Girl on a Bulldozer, showcasing a completely different energy from her previous works.

Lee Chan Won secured first place in the iMBC Entertainment HOT STAR category, which featured 20 candidates selected by the iMBC Entertainment Reporter Corps. He garnered 34.67% of the votes from Idol Champ and 61.15% from Celeb Champ.

Lee Chan Won, known as a trot prodigy from his childhood, gained significant recognition in 2020 when he placed third on TV Chosun's trot audition program Mr. Trot, where he competed as a college student.

The winners of the Mega Champ Awards will receive a trophy to commemorate their first-place victory. For the categories of Best Singer, Best Song, and Best Actor, the top stars will have their outdoor advertisements featured on a large building near Gangnam Station for one week. The winner of the iMBC Entertainment HOT STAR category will be featured in an interview article published by iMBC Entertainment.

