5 Romantic Korean movies on Netflix that will leave you swooning

If you crave the emotional payoff of a K-drama but don’t have the time for lengthy episodes, romantic Korean movies on Netflix are the perfect solution. With familiar faces from your favorite K-dramas, these films offer the same heartwarming experience in a shorter timeframe with some making you swoon and others tugging at your heartstrings and making you cry.

After predominantly featuring action-thrillers in the past, the streaming site has recently expanded its romance offerings, making it an ideal time for a marathon filled with lovestruck butterflies.

Top 5 romantic Korean movies on Netflix to binge watch

1. 20th Century Girl

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Roh Yoon Seo and Park Jung Woo

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2022

Genre: romance, melodrama

Na Bo Ra (Han Hyo Joo) stumbles upon a video cassette that transports her back to 1999, a pivotal year for her 17-year-old self (played by Kim Yoo Jung). Determined to play matchmaker, Bo Ra sets out to bring her best friend Yeon Doo (Noh Yoon Seo) and her crush, Baek Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo), together. As she gathers information for Yeon Doo, who is undergoing surgery in the United States, Bo Ra unwittingly embarks on her own unforgettable love story. She begins to fall for Baek Hyun Jin’s close friend, the reserved yet charming Poong Woon Ho (Byeon Woo Seok).

She forms a close friendship with both boys, but her heart is set on Woon Ho, and his is on hers. Although they experience a misunderstanding, it is quickly resolved. As Bo Ra heads off to university and Woon Ho moves to New Zealand with his family, they promise to stay together forever. Will their love story lead to a happily ever after, or will it become a cherished memory of a bygone era?

This heartwarming yet bittersweet tale captures the essence of those formative years and that one love that leaves a lasting mark on your life. Be prepared to reach for the tissues as you watch Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Yoo Jung portray a charming couple, making you root for their love story. Byeon Woo Seok is especially endearing as the thoughtful and sensitive Woon Ho, sure to melt your heart.

2. Tune In for Love

Cast: Jung Hae In, Kim Go Eun, Jung Yoo Jin and more

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2019

Genre: romance, melodrama

Kim Go Eun stars as Mi Soo, who helps manage her parents' bakery. When Hyun Woo (Jung Hae In) shows up looking for a part-time job, a romance blossoms between them. However, their love is tested by several separations as they chase their individual dreams. Just when Mi Soo and Hyun Woo are finally ready to be together, they face new challenges as Hyun Woo’s past comes back to confront them.

Seeing Kim Go Eun and Jung Hae In together, both acting and promoting the movie, felt like a dream come true. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it’s clear they enjoyed making the film. While the movie may initially seem like a typical romantic story, it delves deeper into the realistic struggles of two individuals as they navigate their identities, confront their pasts, and deal with their flaws.

3. Love and Leashes

Cast: Seohyun and Lee Jun Young

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Release year: 2022

Genre: romance, comedy

Based on a webtoon, Love and Leashes explores the thrilling romance between Ji Hoo (Lee Jun Young), a seemingly perfect man with unique tastes, and Ji Woo (Seohyun), a skilled PR team employee who accidentally discovers Ji Hoo’s secret. Directed by Park Hyun Jin, known for Lovers of 6 Years and Like for Likes, the film delves into an unconventional love story.

Seohyun undergoes a dramatic transformation as she takes on the role of Ji Woo, a straightforward PR professional who speaks her mind. When Ji Woo inadvertently receives a package meant for her popular co-worker Ji Hoo, she uncovers his sexual preferences. Lee Jun Young portrays Ji Hoo, whose secret is unexpectedly revealed to Ji Woo. Despite their differing personalities and interests, the chemistry between Ji Woo and Ji Hoo is sure to captivate viewers.

4. Sweet & Sour

Cast: Krystal Jung, Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin and Lee Woo Je

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2021

Genre: romance, comedy

Sweet & Sour follows Jang Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a man trying to balance his career and romantic life. He is in a relationship with Da Eun (Chae Soo Bin) but also encounters Bo Young (Krystal) in a new environment. The film is described as a refreshing romantic comedy that explores the complexities of relationships through the different emotions experienced by the three characters.

Directed by Lee Gye Byuk, known for Cheer Up, Mr. Lee and Lucky, the movie offers a realistic portrayal of how relationships evolve over time. It captures the initial sweetness of new love, as well as the salty and bitter aspects of breakups.

5. Wonderland

Cast: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yumi, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei and more

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Release year: 2024

Genre: romance, melodrama

Wonderland explores the lives of individuals who use a service called Wonderland, which allows them to reunite with deceased loved ones by reconstructing them through big data. The film is directed by Kim Tae Yong, known for the acclaimed 2011 film Late Autumn, starring Tang Wei and Hyun Bin. Even before production began, "Wonderland" created significant excitement due to its impressive cast, including Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Chinese actress Tang Wei, Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik.

Suzy and Park Bo Gum star as a young couple who are unable to communicate in real life after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma. Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik play roles as characters who manage the events within the simulated reality known as Wonderland. Gong Yoo portrays a man in his forties grieving for his deceased wife, played by Tang Wei.

These romantic Korean movies on Netflix are sure to satisfy your cravings for heart-fluttering romance. Perfect for binge-watching, these films offer a blend of intense plot twists and cheesy moments, delivering the ideal mix of emotions for viewers. Dive into these stories for a sweet escape and the ultimate romantic experience.

