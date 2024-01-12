EXO’s D.O turns 31: From 100 Days My Prince to The Moon; explore idol-actor's journey in acting world

Doh Kyung Soo, known professionally as D.O., celebrated his 31st birthday on January 12, 2024. As a cherished South Korean singer and actor, he gained fame as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. His melodic vocals, often likened to honey, have established him as one of the standout voices in the K-pop industry, solidifying his status as a true legend.

In 2014, EXO's D.O. ventured into the world of acting with his small-screen debut in the SBS drama It's Okay, That's Love, sharing the screen with Gong Hyo Jin and Jo In Sung. His compelling performance in the series earned acclaim from film critic Heo Ji Woong and a subsequent nomination for the Best New Actor award at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards. Continuing to impress, the idol-turned actor has since taken up many roles.

As D.O. turns 31 today let’s take a look at his acting journey in the industry.

It’s Okay That’s Love

D.O.'s debut drama, It's Okay, That's Love, narrates the story of Ji Hae Soo (Gong Hyo Jin), a psychiatry student who encounters Jang Jae Yeol (Jo In Sung), a mystery novelist and obsessive radio DJ. Despite his playful and somewhat arrogant personality, Jae Yeol battles obsessive-compulsive disorder rooted in a traumatic past.

Advertisement

Ji Hae Soo, a driven psychiatrist in her first fellowship year, balances ambition in her career with compassion for her patients. Jang Jae Yeol and Hae Soo cross paths and amidst their journey, they fall in love while working to heal each other's wounds.

D.O. takes on the role of Han Kang Woo, a high school student and devoted admirer of Jae Yeol. Dreaming of becoming a renowned author like his idol, Kang Woo persistently seeks Jae Yeol's mentorship, consistently sharing his manuscripts and following him around. Unfortunately, Kang Woo and his mother endure regular abuse from his alcoholic father. However, Kang Woo is more than a fan of Jae Yeol. It's revealed that Jae Yeol first encountered Kang Woo three years ago when he was stabbed.

Hello Monster

In Hello Monster, brilliant profiler Lee Hyun (Seo In Guk) returns to Korea after a case. Unbeknownst to him, Detective Cha Ji An (Jang Na Ra) from his team has been investigating him. She knows about the mysterious murder of his father and his brother's disappearance, both connected to a criminal named Lee Joon Young (EXO's D.O). They are both determined to find and bring Lee Joon Young to justice.

As they pursue their investigations, they get caught up in a dangerous game of cat and mouse orchestrated by a mastermind. Little do they know, the truth and evil are much closer and more complicated than they could have imagined. D.O. takes on the role of teen Lee Joon Young, born from a traumatic past and later evolving into a murderer. After escaping prison, he resurfaces 20 years later, adopting the identity of Lee Joon Ho.

My Annoying Brother

The film My Annoying Brother follows the story of Doo Young (D.O.), a promising judo athlete who loses his eyesight. Taking advantage of the situation, his brother Doo Sik (Jo Jung Suk) uses the accident to escape from prison. For Doo Young, who lost his parents as a teenager and had to navigate life on his own, the return of Doo Shik adds an extra layer of stress.

Initially hesitant, Doo Young gradually warms up to his older brother, who takes charge and helps him adapt to his disability. Just as the brothers begin to reconcile, Doo Shik learns he is in the final stage of terminal cancer. With limited time, he aims to bid farewell to his brother and assist him in winning gold at the Rio Paralympics, securing his future. D.O.'s performance in the movie earned him the Best New Actor award at the Blue Dragon Awards.

Advertisement

100 Days My Prince

100 Days My Prince stands out as one of EXO's D.O.'s highly acclaimed dramas, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and the remarkable chemistry shared with the talented actress Nam Ji Hyun. In this drama, D.O. portrays a cold-hearted prince who, after an accident, loses his memory and ends up stranded in a village for a hundred days. In this unfamiliar setting, he grapples with ridicule and is labeled as stupid due to his inability to perform common tasks.

D.O.'s performance in the drama garnered him numerous prestigious awards, including the Best V Live Popularity Award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards, and the title of Best Actor of the Year, among others.

Bad Prosecutor

Bad Prosecutor revolves around a prosecutor, played by EXO's D.O (Jin Jung), characterized by a rebellious nature and unconventional methods in the pursuit of justice. He is determined to hold those who misuse their power and wealth accountable for their actions.

The drama gained acclaim for its well-executed and thrilling action scenes, earning D.O. three awards at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards in the Popularity Award, Best Couple Award, and Top Excellence Award (Actor) categories.

The Moon

The Moon is a 2023 South Korean space survival drama film that unfolds with South Korea's first crewed mission to the moon facing a tragic disaster due to an onboard explosion. In the aftermath, a second human spaceflight is launched five years later, but a strong solar wind causes a malfunction, leaving astronaut Sun Woo (D.O.) stranded in space. Faced with another potential catastrophe, the Naro Space Center seeks the expertise of its former managing director, Kim Jae Guk (Sol Kyung Gu), to assist in safely bringing Sun Woo back home.

In the film, D.O. portrays astronaut Hwang Sun Woo, a molecular physics major and former member of the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT). As the youngest member, Sun Woo joins Korea’s first manned spacecraft. However, an unforeseen solar wind strikes the spacecraft, resulting in the demise of Sun Woo's companions and leaving him stranded over 384,000 kilometers away from Earth.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO's D.O. releases heartwarming music video for lead single Somebody; fans applaud his acting skills