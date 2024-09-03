BTS’ Jin's Super Tuna continues global takeover as performance video surpasses 100 million views; Watch

BTS’ eldest member Jin has unarguably one of the best solo careers right now. With just a few songs under his solo discography, the K-pop idol continues to successfully reach new career peaks. Now, his hit trot song Super Tuna has managed to amass a whopping 100 million views on YouTube.

On September 3, Jin’s performance video for Super Tuna reahced an impressive 100,067,177 views on YouTube. Released on December 4, 2021, the track managed to surpass the view count in just a few days over 2 years and 8 months.

With this, the singer now has two solo 100 million views under his belt. Previously, the music video for his smash-hit title track The Astronaut achieved the feat.

Congartaulations Jin!

Super Tuna is a trot song about fishing that was released by Jin on his birthday on December 4, 2021. Later, on October 21, 2022, it was officially released along with a performance video.

In an interview, the BTS member dished on the story behind the playful track and its performance. He said that all he wanted to do was go to the beach with a rough composition in mind, and that’s how the video for was created. He further added that he wanted to showcase his love for fishing through this song.

However, to Jin, Super Tuna is still as ‘embarrassing’ as it could get. On multiple occasions, the singer mentioned how this song is the opposite of the high-quality music BTS puts out. So he felt a little ‘awkward’ about the song going viral.

He said that wanted Super Tuna to be solely known to the ARMY community. Needless to say, that didn’t work out quite well, when the performance video exceeded 100 million views, demonstrating the power he holds as a global K-pop star.

Watch the Super Tuna performance video here:

On the work front, Jin is keeping busy with his solo activities following his military discharge on June 12. He has recently confirmed his appearance in the Netflix entertainment program KIAN’s Bizarre BnB. Among his upcoming activities, fans are particularly looking forward to his solo album, which he has confirmed working on in July.

