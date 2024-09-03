When BTS' V created unique dance routines for Boyz with Fun performance and the members followed

BTS’ V is known for his ethereal looks and phenomenal talent, but he is also known for his adorable behavior, which fans constantly melt over. One memorable instance is when the K-pop star leads the choreography of Boyz With Fun, and all the members join in to make it an even more fun moment.

During one of BTS' early concert tours, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, captured the hearts of fans with his playful and spontaneous antics. While performing Boyz with Fun, Taehyung took the lead in one part of the choreography. Rather than sticking to the same routine, he decided to switch things up by creating a new dance move each time, keeping the energy fresh and the audience engaged.

To everyone’s delight, the other members eagerly joined in, following Taehyung’s lead and adding their own flair to the spontaneous choreography. These moments became a highlight of the tour, happening multiple times and offering fans a glimpse of the group’s genuine camaraderie and joy on stage. Each of these instances has become a cherished memory for fans, who often look back on them with fondness.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.