EXO's Suho surprises fans in Chile while returning from Chef of Antarctica with Baek Jong Won, Chae Jong Hyeop and Im Soo Hyang

EXO’s Suho recently delighted fans with a surprise appearance in Chile after a thrilling journey from Antarctica. Known for his presence both as a K-pop idol and a versatile actor, Suho caught fans off guard when he was spotted arriving in Chile, having flown in from the icy continent.

Suho’s journey began with his participation in the upcoming variety show Chef of Antarctica, where he joined fellow stars Chae Jong Hyeop, Im Soo Hyang, and renowned chef Baek Jong Won. The show, set to air in 2025, follows these K-celebrities as they venture to Antarctica to prepare warm meals for the isolated residents living in extreme conditions.

Suho even posted a photo on his social media, capturing a moment in front of the plane from an Antarctic airline, confirming his surprising whereabouts.

Despite the freezing temperatures and grueling schedule, Suho made sure to engage with fans while in Chile. Even though he was in a rush to catch his connecting flight back to Seoul, he took time to greet supporters and snap quick selfies with them, showing his signature warm and approachable personality.

Fans were thrilled not only by Suho’s impromptu meet-and-greet but also by his willingness to go to places that most K-pop idols rarely venture, reinforcing his reputation as someone who is always eager to explore new experiences. One netizen shared their appreciation for Suho’s unique travel choices, pointing out how refreshing it is to see him in such uncommon destinations.

Meanwhile, Chef of Antarctica, the variety show, is produced by the team behind MBC’s documentary Tears of Antarctica and is expected to feature stunning visuals and heartwarming moments as the cast members prepare dishes for those braving the harsh Antarctic conditions.

The show will premiere in the first half of 2025, with filming set to wrap up soon. Fans are already excited to see Suho and his co-stars in action, as the show promises to offer a refreshing look at survival and hospitality in one of the world’s most remote places.

On the other hand, Suho continues to impress not only as EXO’s charismatic leader but also as a solo artist and actor, most recently seen in Missing Crown Prince.

