Uncle Samsik's Lee Kyu Hyung in talks to lead upcoming sitcom alongside Ji Jin Hee

Lee Kyu Hyung will reportedly be leading the much-awaited comedy drama Kick Kick Kick Kick also known as Lolololol alongside Ji Jin Hee. Though the confirmation for both the actors' appearances has not been confirmed, fans eagerly await the release of the upcoming drama. Here are the details of the drama.

On August 5, News 1 reported that Lee Kyu Hyung would be appearing in the lead role in KBS' upcoming situational comedy. Lee Kyu Hyung's agency ACE FACTORY commented that the actor has received the casting offer and is currently reviewing the role positively. Earlier in May, STARNEWS had reported that Ji Jin Hee has been cast for the drama. To this, the network responded that they have been discussing internally and nothing is confirmed. Ji Jin Hee's agency is yet to respond to the reports.

Lolololol is a situational comedy which surrounds a group of people including an old and forgotten actor and a once popular entertainment producer who establish a content production company and try to run it.

The project is being directed by Goo Sung Joon. He is also known for Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Brain Works and Meow, the Secret Boy. He has also produced hit variety shows like Hello Counselor and Our Neighborhood Arts and Physical Education.

Excitement runs high for this series as this will be the network's first sitcom since The Sound of Your Heart which finished airing in 2017.

Lee Kyu Hyung is a musical performer and an actor. He first appeared on screen in 2009 with the film Castaway on the Moon. He rose to fame with his roles in hits like Prison Playbook and Stranger. He has also worked in dramas like Doctor John and Happiness. The actor recently took the main role in the drama Uncle Samsik.

