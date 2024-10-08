Face Me FIRST teaser OUT: Lee Min Ki transforms into skilled plastic surgeon with strict ideals co-starring Han Ji Hyun; Watch

Lee Min Ki, the popular South Korean actor, will soon be returning to the small screen to lead the upcoming drama Face Me with Han Ji Hyun. Face Me has unveiled its first-ever teaser focusing on Lee Min Ki, who transforms into a skilled plastic surgeon with strict ideals.

On October 8, 2024, KBS unveiled the first teaser of their ucpoming drama, Face Me. The new teaser begins with a woman asking, “What can I do to become different?” Soon it is revealed they are patients coming to Lee Min Ki’s Cha Jung Woo for consultations.

Another patient desperately shows him a photo and asks if he can change her face to that, while Cha Jung Woo faces her with a confused expression. In the following scene, Lee Min Ki is cornered by a patient who is desperate for surgery and is questioning him, “Are you really saying you can’t do the surgery?”

Finally, the next scene shows the ace plastic surgeon Cha Jung Woo in action as he works in the operating room while we hear him announcing, “Surgery, not empathy, and comfort. That’s what I said I will do,” showing his cold-hearted personality. Another voice introduces him as “Our hospital’s ace, Cha Jung Woo.”

Watch Lee Min Ki in Face Me’s first teaser here:

Meanwhile, Face Me is an upcoming mystery thriller K-drama starring Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun. It follows Lee Min Ki, who will play Cha Jung Woo, a cold-hearted plastic surgeon, and Han Ji Hyun’s Lee Min Hyung, a Gen Z ace detective in the violent crimes department. They join hands, forming an unlikely team to find the truth behind crimes using reforming surgeries for the victims. Face Me is set to premiere on KBS on November 6 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

Lee Min Ki is a popular South Korean actor who was recently seen in the crime thriller K-drama Crash alongside Kwank Sun Young. He shot to fame with the rom-com dramas Love Truly in 2006 and Dal Ja's Spring in 2007.

Lee Min Ki is widely noted for his K-dramas Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, The Lies Within, Oh My Ladylord, My Liberation Notes, and Behind Your Touch.

